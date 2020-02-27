Regional hospitals in Latvia report high demand for protective clothing

Because of the outbreak of the new coronavirus Covid-19, demand has considerably increased for individual protective clothing, which forces prices to go up, as reported by heads of hospitals.

LLC Daugavpils Regional Hospital board member Grigorijs Semjonovs reveals that the healthcare institution’s resources for emergency situations are organized to afford procurement of protective clothing, which are in high demand at the moment.

«We’re holding our hand on pulse. I would rather not rush things,» says Semjonovs, explaining that hospitals actively follow recommendations from Healthcare Ministry and Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC). It is planned to be state to step in with supplies of protective clothing.

According to the head of Daugavpils hospital, in the event of suspicions about possible virus infection cases it is possible to organize personnel within five minutes. In a state of emergency the hospital will be able to isolate patients and reorganize hospital services.

However, Semjonovs stressed that all patients suspected of coronavirus infections are delivered to Riga, and Daugavpils hospital will be used in emergency cases.

Residents are not exactly concerned about Covid-19, and the head of the hospital says this is largely the accomplishment of mass media, which actively report information about the situation with the virus and necessary measures.

LLC Balvi and Gulbene hospitals union executive director Lana Upīte says the hospital was forced to wait for protective clothing and disinfection equipment. On top of that, there is the problem of rising prices. In the end, all equipment was supplied, and the hospital complies with SPKC recommendations.

Rēzekne Hospital’s public relations specialist Laura Sondore-Strode says the institution has performed measures to compose an action plan for a possible coronavirus infection. According to her, medical personnel have been trained in accordance with guidelines.

She says the situation in the city is stable and residents are not particularly worried about Covid-19.

The new coronavirus was first recorded in China on 31 December 2019. Since then the virus has appeared in several dozen other countries. The source of the virus remains unknown. There is no vaccine at the moment, but it is possible to treat successfully, SPKC explains.

Symptoms include fever, coughing, difficulty in breathing.

Preventive treatment measures are similar to other kinds of acute upper respiratory infections. Specialists recommend washing hands often, especially after contacting with sick people.

On Thursday the first Covid-19 infection case was registered in Estonia. The infected person had arrived in the country by bus from Riga, as reported by Estonian Social Affairs Minister Tanel Kiik.