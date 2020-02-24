Reins over New Conservative Party once again handed over to Jānis Bordāns

Latvia’s Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns will be in charge of the New Conservative Party (JKP).

On Saturday, 22 February, during a meeting of JKP council, members of the party re-elected Bordāns as the party’s chairman. Bordāns was the only candidate for this post. 248 of the council meeting’s participants voted in his favour.

After re-approval in the aforementioned post, Bordāns thanked participants for their trust and told them six years ago JKP was founded by 223 people, of which most of them are no longer part of the party.

«The party’s composition has changed over the course of time. As the party grew, I have changed as well, because thanks to all of you I’ve had an opportunity to grow,» said Bordāns.

JKP leader also stressed that the fruits of the party’s labour will become apparent in several years. Nevertheless, he is committed to accepting challenges and working to overcome them.

During the council’s meeting no major changes were added to the party’s board – three out of four board members remain in their respective places. Parliamentarian Gatis Eglītis joined Saeima deputies Juta Strīķe, Juris Jurašs and Krišjānis Feldmanis.

Bordāns stressed during the meeting that protection of justice should be radical. According to him, the «old system» suffers defeat every day. JKP, on the other hand, is free of fear in its fight for justice and focuses on fulfilling the promises given to residents.

The party’s leader also stressed the most important in upcoming snap elections in Riga City Council is «smashing kleptocracy or corrupt powers from the capital city,» followed up by the same activities other Latvian regions.

On Saturday JKP presented the early framework of its election programme for Riga City Council. The party’s chosen mayoral candidate Jurašs stressed JKP needs to free Riga from the noose of corruption.

Jurašs promised a completely transparent management of the city, adding that JKP will not manage Riga the way it has been managed so far. The politician promised to not appoint ‘old pals, lovers and chauffeur sons’ to important posts, stressing it is important to put honest, brave and professional people instead.

The party’s offer to Riga’s residents also includes increasing the greenery in Riga, improvement of education accessibility and housing policy. The full programme and list of candidates is promised to be presented in March.

According to what was mentioned in the council, JKP will rely on its power during upcoming elections. Not only will the party run in elections separately from other coalition partners, the party will also avoid picking well-known people who are not the party’s members for its list.

«We will not have any prima donnas and performers from the side. We are strong on our own, we have our leaders, we know what we need to do,» as confirmed by Riga City Council’s JKP faction leader Jānis Ozols.

The party currently has 1 160 members. Its ranks have increased by 87 people over the course of a year.