Reintroduction of state of emergency on Japan’s island stresses need for mass testing

In Hokkaido, Japan, the island’s five million population has been placed on repeated state of emergency to contain COVID-19 a month after the first state of emergency was lifted, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

In late February, the island of Hokkaido became the first place in Japan to declare a state of emergency over to COVID-19. The Hokkaido local government pursued the virus with determination, aggressively tracing and isolating anyone who’d had contact with victims.

On 19 March the state of emergency was lifted, and at the beginning of April, schools re-opened; however, now only 26 days after the state of emergency was lifted, a new one has had to be imposed, BBC reports.

Commenting on the lesson other countries can take from Hokkaido, Professor Kenji Shibuya of King’s College London said to BBC: «The major lesson to take from Hokkaido is that even if you are successful in the containment the first time around, it’s difficult to isolate and maintain the containment for a long period. Unless you expand the testing capacity, it’s difficult to identify community transmission and hospital transmission.»