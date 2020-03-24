Remember to reset the clock! Daylight saving time starts 29 March

On Sunday, 29 March, Latvia will switch to Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, 29 March, at 03:00 (on the night from Saturday to Sunday), with clocks to be set one hour forward, Latvia’s Economy Ministry reminds.

The transition to winter time will take place 25 October.

Because in the European Union there is no unified vision for new conditions in relation to resetting the clock twice a year, the practice remains in force. The transition to summer time in Latvia is governed by requirements of the Cabinet of Ministers.

In the European Union the transition to summer time is governed by the European Parliament’s and European Council’s directive. The directive governs the beginning of summer time and its ending equally for all European Union.

Summer time in Latvia was introduced for the first time in 1981. From 1997 onward, summer time in Latvia lasts from the last Sunday of March to the last Sunday of October.

As it is known, the topic of reviewing the current clock resetting practice because popular in Europe in 2018. This is why the European Commission performed a survey among EU residents. Most respondents said the practice should be abolished.

On 12 September 2018 EC presented EU member states with a project for a new directive, proposing ceasing seasonal time change across the entire EU territory. However, because member states required more time for national consultations and surveying the desires of their residents, no agreed vision for new conditions in regards to clock resetting twice a year has not been reached. Latvia’s government has decided the country generally supports abolishment of this practice.