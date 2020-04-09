Reminder: no visits during Easter holiday

The holiday is near and people want to know if they can meet relatives and friends. Latvian Healthcare Ministry reminds – the virus has no holidays. Any private events involving people who do not live together are prohibited.

This means all celebrations or visits to relatives, friends, grandparents, sitting around in the garden with neighbours, looking after other people’s children or any other private events, including celebration of Easter with people who do not live together are prohibited.

A situation when, for example, a person lives in one place during weekdays (with friends, colleagues, etc.), but then goes to visit family or friends who live elsewhere at the end of week. In such situations the person needs to decide in which household he or she will spend time until restrictions are lifted. Exceptions include when an under-aged child’s parents live separately. Children will be allowed to meet with the other parent. At the same time, parents have to consider the situation if this is necessary. Instead other options should be used, such as a video call.

Healthcare Ministry stresses it is important to protect old people and people suffering from chronic illnesses from COVID-19. This is why it is necessary to reconsider visiting grandparents. For example, parents should not send their children to grandparents for the weekend, nor can grandparents go to visit their children to look after their children, unless everyone lives in the same household.

The ministry also reminds only two people who do not live together are allowed to walk together outside. This is why, two mothers going on a walk together are not allowed to walk together, or they have to maintain at least a 2 m distance from each other.

Because residents often ask about movement restrictions for travel in a car, the ministry explains – it is allowed to drive in a car with other people who do not live together. However specialists of the ministry do not recommend this.