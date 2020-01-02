Report: Baltic region’s main security challenges linked to Russia’s growing military capabilities

The main security challenges of the Baltic region are related to the increasing military capabilities of the Russian Federation and different military provocations, as detailed in the annual report by Latvian Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs about accomplishments and planned activities in state foreign policy and European affairs in 2019.

«Development of military capabilities demonstrates Russia’s desire to gain advantage in the race with NATO. Although the possibility of real incidents is considered low, the centralization of power in Russia and unchanged ambitions to control its neighbouring countries may change the security situation in the region very quickly,» the report mentions.

The report’s section on Trans-Atlantic relations and international security stresses that Russia continues acting against the principles of international law and its activities are aimed toward a confrontation with the west.

«Concentration of a wide spectrum of military capabilities and armament, which continues in Kaliningrad and Western War Area, as well as blocking of sea routes during Russia’s navy exercises in summer this year represents intentional demonstration of force by Russia,» as stressed in the foreign affairs minister’s report.

The report mentions that in this context it is important to follow Russian and Belarusian military cooperation, considering the geographical strategic location of Belarus and Russia’s interests to enhance military presence in this country.

«Violation of the medium and close range missiles liquidation, Russia’s announced exit from the International Fact Finding Commission, which was founded in accordance with the Geneva Convention’s First Additional Protocol on the protection of civilians in international military conflicts, creates new challenges for international security,» the report mentions.

Read also: Russian military flights in Baltic have not become safer, Estonia evaluates

The foreign minister’s report stresses that in addition to traditional military threats there is also more and more mentioning of «nuclear arms and their development potential as a method for intimidation». While historically this rhetoric was more common for moments of high political tension, now such statements have become a tool for everyday communication for accomplishment of domestic and foreign policy goals, the report mentions.

«This is proven by Russia’s lasting violations in the Medium and Close Range Missile Treaty and unwillingness to listen to the invitations from USA and NATO to put concerns to rest, which has resulted in the termination of this treaty,» as written in the report, stressing that Russia should take responsibility for undermining the treaty, because an armament control treaty complied with by only one side does not contribute to international security.