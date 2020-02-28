Residents able to submit compulsory income declarations by 1 June; VID urges using EDS

March 2020 will mark the beginning of the three-month period within which all residents for whom it is compulsory will be able to submit their income declaration for 2019. This period will last three years for residents for whom this process is voluntary, as reminded by the State Revenue Service (VID).

For this process to progress easily and with as few interruptions as possible, VID urges residents to submit declarations electronically, using the Electronic Declaration System (EDS), because the system automatically process existing data and already processed amounts, VID notes.

VID urges residents to not submit declarations on the first day of March,

because the system might not be able to handle too many simultaneous connections.

Submission of 2019 income declaration by 1 June (by 1 July for residents whose total income for 2019 exceeded EUR 62 800) is compulsory for residents:

-whose progressive or differentiated non-taxable minimum has created a tax difference, which needs to be paid to the state budget;

-who perform economic operations, including rent of real estate property or earn money from professional operations;

-who earned income in foreign countries, including sailors employed on ships performing international freight deliveries. Exceptions include if wages are paid in one of EU member states and if those wages are applied with the country’s income tax rate;

-who received non-taxable income that exceeded EUR 10 000 in 2019, including from sales of personal property;

-who received income applicable with 10% income tax but the tax was not retained at income payment location, for example income from growing forest or wood materials sales to private persons;

-who earned other taxable income from which tax was not retained at the payment location, for example from private persons who are not relatives up to third degree and received a gift worth more than EUR 1 425.

VID reminds that people who perform economic activities have a duty to submit their declarations electronically. If it is not possible to do this using a personal computer at home, there are public computers available at VID customer service centres, state and municipal unified client service centres and public libraries across Latvia.

All residents who do not meet the aforementioned criteria are able to submit their income declaration voluntarily,

to receive back overpaid personal income tax for justified expenses – healthcare services, education, donations, payments to pension funds, etc. – this can be done by 16 June 2023.