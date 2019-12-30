Retail trade turnover in Latvia increases 1.7%

Compared to November 2018, total retail trade turnover rose by 1.7 % in November 2019. Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 1.1 %. Turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, increased by 2.9 %, turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – reduced by 0.6 %.

Compared to November 2018, the most significant turnover rise was recorded in retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 19.2 %) and retail sale of information and communication equipment (of 16.2 %), according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

The most significant turnover decline, in turn, was registered in retail sale of hardware, instruments, construction materials and sanitary goods (of 9.6 %).

Total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 2.0 % (not taking into account the calendar influence).

Compared to October, the total turnover of retail trade enterprises in November 2019 rose by 2.6 %, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 1.5 %. Turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) increased by 3.2 %, but retail sale of automotive fuel –by 3.5 %.

Compared to the previous month, the most significant turnover rise was recorded in retail sale of information and communication equipment (11.1 %), as well as in retail sale in non-specialised stores selling mainly non-food products (5.1 %). The largest turnover drop was registered in retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (3.6 %).

Compared to October, in November 2019 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) decreased by 1.9 %.