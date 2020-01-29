Retail trade turnover in Latvia increases 2.3%

Compared to 2018, total retail trade turnover rose by 2.3 % in 2019. Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 1.2 %, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, rose by 4.0%, whereas turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 0.4 %.

Compared to December 2018, retail trade turnover grew by 3.2 % in December 2019, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 0.7 %.

Retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) increased by 5.0 %, but turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 3.5 %, according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

Compared to December 2018, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (of 31.7 %), retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (of 21.0 %), as well as retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (7.2 %). Turnover decline was registered in retail sale of hardware, instruments, construction materials and sanitary goods (of 4.8 %).

Total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 4.9 %, without taking into account the calendar influence.

Compared to November, the total turnover of retail trade enterprises reduced by 0.2 % in December 2019, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Turnover of retail trade in food products fell by 1.3 %. Retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) decreased by 0.2 %, but turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – increased by 2.5 %.

Compared to the previous month, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (of 6.5 %) and retail sale of information and communication equipment (6.1 %). The largest turnover drop was observed in retail sale of cosmetics and toiletries – by 7.9 %.

Compared to November, the total retail trade turnover at current prices, not taking into account seasonality, increased by 14.7 % in December 2019.