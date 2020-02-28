Retail trade turnover in Latvia up 2.6% in January

Compared to January 2019, total retail trade turnover rose by 2.6 % in January 2020. Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 4.4 %.

Retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) increased by 4.7 %, but turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – fell by 7.2 %, according to data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

Compared to January 2019, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (of 16.8 %), retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (of 11.7 %), as well as retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (10.6 %). Turnover decline was registered in retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 4.3 %).

Total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 5.9 % (not taking into account the calendar influence).

Compared to December, the total turnover of retail trade enterprises in January 2020 rose by 0.6 %, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 2.3 %. Retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) increased by 1.4 %, but turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – fell by 5.2 %.

Compared to December 2019, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale of cosmetics and toiletries (of 5.9 %), retail sale in non-specialised stores selling mainly non-food products (of 3.8 %), as well as retail sale of hardware, instruments, construction materials and sanitary equipment (3.2 %). Turnover fell in retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 8.1 %) and in retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (of 1.6 %).

Compared to December, in January 2020 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) decreased by 16.6 %.