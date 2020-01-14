Riga City Construction Office commissions Z-Towers building

On 10 January 2020 Riga City Construction Office issued a positive conclusion on the commissioning of Z-Towers, as confirmed by construction representatives.

Riga City Construction Office’s issued conclusion confirms the building’s safety and usability, as well as affirms compliance of construction work to regulations.

This means soon enough companies and other tenants that plan to open offices in this building will be able to start moving in. Apartment renting in accordance with tenants’ wishes will also commence.

«This was one of the most technically complicated construction projects in the country. Over EUR 250 million has been invested over a course of 13 years,» says AS Towers Construction Management commercial director Andžejs Neguliners. «Over the course of these years we have realized the opportunity to have A-level and living areas, as well as restaurants, stores, SPA and fitness centres, as well as conference halls and special event rooms. We have already noticed considerable interest from cultural event organizers to hold visit Z-Towers.»

Z-Towers is a mixed construction project; both structures have both offices and apartments. The first five floors are fitted with publicly accessible infrastructure that reaches the level of large metropolises with its scale.

As part of the project, four historic wooden structures have been restored. Infrastructure has also been improved – a playground for children has been constructed, a public park has been created, road traffic has been improved and street illumination installed.

BNN had previously reported that at the beginning of December 2019 Riga City Council’s City Development decided to extend the term for decision-making regarding the building’s commissioning until 27 December. At the end of December, however, the term was further extended until 20 January 2020.