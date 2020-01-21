Riga City Council opposition sees no reason to sign for Oļegs Burovs’ dismissal

Political parties representing the opposition in Riga City Council have no plans at the moment to start gathering signatures to have the city council’s chairman Oļegs Burovs dismissed, because they believe the Saeima will soon vote for the entire city council’s dismissal in the coming weeks, interviewed politicians admit.

Unity faction leader Vilnis Ķirsis says in about three weeks the Saeima could decide on the city council’s dismissal, which is why any attempts to undermine anyone’s positions would be pointless at this point.

According to him, if the Saeima collects enough signatures, the opposition ‘would have no problems voting’. However, the opposition itself observes the situation from the side.

Ķirsis did not exclude the possibility of other changes being added to the city council – perhaps the opposition will change its strategy.

New Conservative Party faction leader Jānis Ozols says that if the opposition decides to start gathering signatures new, Burovs may organize the meeting regarding his own dismissal at the beginning of February, but the Saeima will hold its own vote on dismissing Riga City Council around mid-February anyway.

«It is possible Harmony will gather the signatures and we may support the overthrowing, but we do not plan to rush with this topic. Of course, if the city council’s dismissal process takes too long, we will then decide on what to do,» says Ozols.

National Alliance «All for Latvia-For Fatherland and Freedom/LNNK» faction leader Dainis Locis says the opposition is waiting for ‘the right moment’, because signature collection will not create problems for the party.

«We can see we are more stable than Harmony. This is why we have to wait and see if we have not only the capability to collect signatures but also have Burovs dismissed. We will wait and see how Harmony fares,» says Locis, adding that the opposition does not plan to offer signatures to Harmony.

As previously reported, Harmony and For Riga! bloc politicians announced in January that although they do not have plans to leave the coalition, they will insist on Burovs’ dismissal because they cannot work with him. The main source of arguments is related to Burovs’ one-man management policy over the coalition and his unwillingness to consult with partners.

Deputies have also collected the necessary signatures to call an extraordinary meeting of the city council to discuss this topic.