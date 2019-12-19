Riga City Council’s dismissal draft will not be passed to Public Administration Committee

On Thursday, 19 December, Harmony faction member in the Saeima Vjačeslavs Dombrovskis asked the parliament’s Budget and Finance Committee to pass the draft on the dismissal of Riga City Council to the Public Administration and Local Government Committee, but his request was declined.

Although it was initially planned to have the draft viewed by the Public Administration and Local Government Committee, Saeima deputy Vita Anda Tērauda proposed instead during the Wednesday extraordinary meeting to diver the draft to the Budget and Finance Committee. The coalition agreed with a five vote advantage.

This step was needed because the coalition would not be able to secure majority of votes in the Public Administration and Local Government Committee, considering the negative position KPV LV has towards the dismissal process for Riga City Council. KPV LV representative in the committee voted together with opposition deputies when viewing amendments regarding snap elections in the municipality. This helped put the viewing of proposed changes on hold.

Dombrovskis stressed that the Budget Committee has never viewed topics associated with municipalities. «I cannot understand why the legislative draft is viewed by this committee. This kind of behaviour breaches the Constitution, because it clearly states that all parliamentary committees are specialized and they should not be used based on political benefit principle,» said the politician.

He requested ending the review in the Budget Committee and passing the draft to the Public Administration and Local Government Committee instead.

Committee’s chairman Mārtiņš Bondars initially declined Dombrovskis’ request, but after repeated requests allowed holding a vote for the draft’s passing to a different committee.

Dombrovskis’ proposal was declined in the vote, as seven coalition representatives voted against it.

As it is known, on Tuesday, 17 December, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers decided to pass Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry’s developed legislative draft on dismissal of Riga City Council to the Saeima for review. The ministry decided to commence the city council’s dismissal because the minister believes the city council has failed to secure one of its main autonomous functions – organization of household waste collection, said Environment Protection Minister Juris Pūce.

If the Saeima votes in favour of dismissing Riga City Council, the interim municipal administration may be entrusted to Environment Protection and Regional Ministry’s (VARAM) state secretary Edvīns Balševics, according to the ministry’s Riga City Council dismissal legislative draft to be decided on by the government on 17 December.

The interim administration’s vice-administrator’s position may be entrusted to Finance Ministry’s Legal Affairs Department director Artis Lapiņš. One other administration member could be Justice Ministry’s Legal Affairs deputy director Aleksejs Remesovs.

Snap elections are planned for 29 February 2020.

In accordance with the Law on Municipalities, when adopting the law on the city council’s dismissal, an interim administration is appointed to the administrative territory following the proposal from the Cabinet of Ministers. The interim administration will perform its functions until the day the newly elected city council gathers for the first meeting.

As noted by VARAM, members of the interim administration are picked based on their experience in state administration, their reputation and education to ensure the administration is able to work efficiently and resolve the municipality’s strategic and operative tasks.