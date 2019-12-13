Riga City Council’s interim administration may be entrusted to VARAM state secretary Balševics

If the Saeima votes in favour of dismissing Riga City Council, the interim municipal administration may be entrusted to Environment Protection and Regional Ministry’s (VARAM) state secretary Edvīns Balševics, according to the ministry’s Riga City Council dismissal legislative draft to be decided on by the government on 17 December.

The interim administration’s vice-administrator’s position may be entrusted to Finance Ministry’s Legal Affairs Department director Artis Lapiņš. One other administration member could be Justice Ministry’s Legal Affairs deputy director Aleksejs Remesovs.

Snap elections are planned for 29 February 2020.

In accordance with the Law on Municipalities, when adopting the law on the city council’s dismissal, an interim administration is appointed to the administrative territory following the proposal from the Cabinet of Ministers. The interim administration will perform its functions until the day the newly elected city council gathers for the first meeting.

As noted by VARAM, members of the interim administration are picked based on their experience in state administration, their reputation and education to ensure the administration is able to work efficiently and resolve the municipality’s strategic and operative tasks.

Read also: Committee supports amendments that allow electing city council for longer

The head of the interim administration will perform duties of the city council’s chairman. His deputy will perform the duties of the vice-mayor. The member of the interim administration will perform duties of the committee head as outlined in regulations. The wage paid to members of the interim administration will be equal to that of the chairman, vice-mayor and committee head.

Because no committees are planned to be composed by the interim administration, the city council’s competences and responsibility for legislative drafts will be divided among members of the administration.

The annotation explains that from 1 January 2020 onward cases in which the municipality’s shareholder is the municipal administration, decisions will be made by the municipality’s execute director. Because the interim administration’s manager will perform duties of Riga City Council chairman, he will be able to provide the executive director or other officials entrusted with management of the municipality’s shares with advice. «This will provide better control for capital associations owned by the municipality,» VARAM plans.

As written in Section 1 of the legislative draft, its goal is preventing the situation when Riga City Council allows illegal activities and does not comply with the duty outlined in the Law on Waste Management, the Law on Municipalities and other regulations – organization of household waste management.

«Based on whether or not Saeima decides to dismiss the city council over its inability to comply with or is in violation of the Constitution, laws, requirements of the Cabinet of Ministers or court rulings […] a legislative draft has been developed to allow Riga City Council’s dismissal for aforementioned violations, because this municipality has failed to properly comply with requirements of regulations,» the document mentions.

As previously reported, VARAM has decided to initiate Riga City Council’s dismissal because the minister has concluded that the city council has failed to perform one of its main autonomous functions – organize carrying of household waste.