Riga City Council’s interim administration outlines three priorities

Riga municipality’s interim administration’s priorities until a new city council has been composed will include the planning of the municipality’s budget and its approval, resolution of waste management crisis-related problems and preparation for upcoming snap elections, said the interim administration’s head, Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry’s (VARAM) state secretary Edvīns Balševics in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Wednesday, 4 March.

In the first week since the interim administration was appointed, its members still have not surveyed all tasks. Nevertheless, the main priorities are clear. As for the main priority – approval of the municipality’s budget – the interim administration admits the discussion of this topic is in its early stages. The budget will be planned using the project composed by the municipality’s executive institutions as the foundation.

When asked when the budget could be approved, Balševics said it could happen in the next two months, while the municipality is managed by the interim administration.

Currently the budget is planned in its «base variant». New initiatives might be declined, leaving them for the next city council to consider.

At the same time, Riga City Council’s interim administration’s head admits he will not ‘push away’ any particular initiatives. He also added that nothing has really changed with the interim administration, because Riga’s executive institutions continue performing their functions. «Currently the administration is only responsible for the city council’s operations,» stresses Balševics.