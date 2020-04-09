Riga City Council's snap elections to be rescheduled for 29 August

The snap elections for Riga City Council are planned to be rescheduled for 29 August, according to amendments submitted by Latvia’s Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry (VARAM) to the Law on Dismissal of Riga City Council.

Amendments provide for rescheduling elections in the capital city to the end of summer – 29 August. The Central Election Commission should promulgate elections in Riga on 7 July.

Previous amendments provided for organizing snap elections in Riga on 6 June, as opposed to the original data – 25 April.

Later, however, Latvia’s government decided to push elections back even further to 5 September because of the extension of the state of emergency. Then the Cabinet of Ministers submitted amendments to reschedule snap elections to 29 August.

As previously reported, the Saeima decided to dismiss Riga City Council at the beginning of the 2020.

To limit the spread of COVID-19 in Latvia, the government declared a state of emergency, which is set to end 12 May.