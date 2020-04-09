bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Ceturtdiena 09.04.2020 | Name days: Valērija, Žubīte
LatviaLatvia

Riga City Council's snap elections to be rescheduled for 29 August

LETA
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

April 9, 2020

topical, state of emergency, Covid-19, municipal elections, Riga City Council, VARAMThe snap elections for Riga City Council are planned to be rescheduled for 29 August, according to amendments submitted by Latvia’s Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry (VARAM) to the Law on Dismissal of Riga City Council.

Amendments provide for rescheduling elections in the capital city to the end of summer – 29 August. The Central Election Commission should promulgate elections in Riga on 7 July.

Previous amendments provided for organizing snap elections in Riga on 6 June, as opposed to the original data – 25 April.

Later, however, Latvia’s government decided to push elections back even further to 5 September because of the extension of the state of emergency. Then the Cabinet of Ministers submitted amendments to reschedule snap elections to 29 August.

As previously reported, the Saeima decided to dismiss Riga City Council at the beginning of the 2020.

To limit the spread of COVID-19 in Latvia, the government declared a state of emergency, which is set to end 12 May.

Keywords: Covid-19 municipal elections Riga City Council state of emergency topical VARAM


Leave a reply

Riga City Council's snap elections to be rescheduled for 29 August

The snap elections for Riga City Council are planned to be rescheduled for 29 August, according to amendments submitted by Latvia’s Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry to the Law on Dismissal of Riga City Council.

April 9, 2020

Latvian government supports idea to support municipal companies during crisis

Municipalities in Latvia will have the right to receive state budget loans to increase base capital of municipal companies if their turnover drops more than 50% because of COVID-19 crisis, as provided by amendments supported by the Cabinet of Ministers on Thursday, 9 April.

April 9, 2020

Nordic Investment Bank lends Latvia EUR 500 million to battle COVID-19

The Nordic Investment Bank and Republic of Latvia have signed a loan contract on provision of EUR 500 million for ten years. The loan is expected to be used to finance efforts to battle COVID-19 pandemic, BNN was told by Finance Ministry.

April 9, 2020

Churches in Estonia give guidance on Easter home services

For the coming Easter, the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church is overcoming the epidemiological ban on public assembly with online services, guidance for small home services and phone conversations, Archbishop Urmas Viilma unveiled, ERR reports.

April 9, 2020

COVID-19 update in Baltics. 589 infections in Latvia, 955 in Lithuania, 1 207 in Estonia

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Latvia has reached 589, increasing by 12 new cases in the past day. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, report 955 confirmed cases.

April 9, 2020

KNAB still sees no corruption at Ventspils City Council in spite of proof

Although Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) is openly told Aivars Lembergs’ propaganda campaign is financed using public finances even after US sanctions, which proved Ventspils City Council ignores sanctions, the bureau still says this information does not contain indication of a criminal offence involving corruption.

April 9, 2020

EU Court: Poland has to reform disciplinary body in its Supreme Court

The European Court of Justice has called on Poland to stop the operation of the Disciplinary Panel of the Polish Supreme court to separate it from the influence of the parliament and government, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

April 9, 2020

Riga’s administrators reserve EUR 13.87 million to battle COVID-19

During the approval of the city’s 2020 budget, Riga’s interim administrators decided to increase Riga’s reserve fund’s volume to EUR 13.87 million.

April 9, 2020

US presidential election set to be battle between Biden and Trump

In the US, Senator Bernie Sanders has left the fight for the presidential candidate nomination from the Democratic Party. He has left ex-Vice President Joe Biden the only contender for the nomination and the rival to President Donald Trump in the 2020 US presidential election, American news agency AP reports.

April 9, 2020

EUR 45.5 million to be diverted for support of agriculture in Latvia

To reduce the COVID-19 crisis in agriculture sector Latvia’s government will divert EUR 45.5 million, as agreed by Finance Minister Jānis Reirs’ work group for support of entrepreneurship and employed people on Wednesday, 8 April.

April 9, 2020

Global number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 1.5 million

Globally, the number of the confirmed infection cases of the novel coronavirus has exceeded 1,5 million, while a total of 329 thousand people are believed to have recovered. US is still the worst affected nation by the number of infections, German public broadcaster DW and American John Hopkins University report.

April 9, 2020

Reminder: no visits during Easter holiday

The holiday is near and people want to know if they can meet relatives and friends. Latvian Healthcare Ministry reminds – the virus has no holidays. Any private events involving people who do not live together are prohibited.

April 9, 2020

Court of first instance rejects Ušakovs’ appeal on dismissal as mayor of Riga

On Wednesday, 8 April, the Administrative District Court rejected Harmony politician Nils Ušakovs’ applications in which he appealed the order issued by Environment Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Pūce on his dismissal from the post of mayor of Riga, as reported by the court.

April 8, 2020

Latest on COVID-19 in Baltics. 577 in Latvia, 912 in Lithuania, 1 185 in Estonia

The number of COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 577, increasing by 29 cases in the past day. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, report 912 confirmed infection cases. Public data in Estonia reports 1 185 infection cases in this Baltic State.

April 8, 2020

Inflation in Republic of Latvia reportedly at 1.4% in March

Compared to March 2019, the average level of consumer prices rose by 1.4 % in March 2020. Prices of goods have increased by 0.9 % and prices of services by 2.7 %.

April 8, 2020

Lithuania’s BC chief: «Latvia’s COVID-19 support for business has been swifter»

It is official: Lithuania is extending lockdown until April 27 to combat the coronavirus pandemic which death toll in the country stood at 15 as of Wednesday noon. As many as 912 persons were diagnosed with COVID-19 by then.

April 8, 2020

Lithuania on path to allow price regulation in government

In Lithuania, the majority of legislators in the Seimas, have backed draft amendments that set forth allowing the government to regulate the prices of essential goods during this time of quarantine, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports.

April 8, 2020

BNN EXPLAINS | Envelope wages – one of the main reasons why idleness benefits may be denied

People need certainty – if they honestly pay taxes, they should be able to receive support from the state in the event of a crisis, since they have taken care of the state all this time by paying taxes, BNN was told in a phone conversation by chairman of LBAS Egils Baldzēns.

April 8, 2020

Criminal process launched against Aivars Lembergs for defamation

On 7 April 2020 State Police Kurzeme RP Saldus Department’s Criminal Police Office commenced a criminal process against Aivars Lembergs for untrue statements and claims he has used on multiple occasions during meetings of Ventspils City Council and Finance Committee against city council deputy Ģirts Valdis Kristovskis, as BNN was told by Kristovskis.

April 8, 2020

Latvia’s Prime Minister: we are financially well-situated in this crisis

We are financially well-situated in this crisis, said Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama.

April 8, 2020

Latvian government supports dismissal of State Land Service’s director general

Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers has supported Justice Ministry’s prepared decision project that details the dismissal of the State Land Service director general Solvitai Zvidriņa from her post, as confirmed by Justice Ministry.

April 8, 2020

China lifts lockdown in Wuhan

In the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the global pandemic of COVID-19 began, a lockdown has been lifted for the first time since January, British news portal The Guardian reports.

April 8, 2020

Support in Latvia for COVID-19 crisis prevention reaches four billion euros

The volume of support available in Latvia to finance preventive measures to overcome COVID-19 crisis has reached four billion euros, as reported by Latvian Finance Minister Jānis Reirs on Tuesday, 7 April.

April 8, 2020

Another month stuck home. Latvian government extends state of emergency

The state of emergency declared in Latvia because of COVID-19 pandemic has been extended until 12 May, as confirmed by Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs on social media on 7 April.

April 7, 2020

75 reports on competition distortions reported to Competition Council in 2019

Last year, the Competition Council received a total of 75 reports related to competition distortions caused by public persons, according to information listed in the latest public account for the institution’s more significant accomplishments in 2019 and developments in competition rights enforcement in Latvia.

April 7, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Should the state provide benefits to «grey economy people»?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
In pictures: Pink supermoon from Crimea to Balearic Islands
25 March – Remembrance Day for the Victims of Communist Genocide
Remember to reset the clock! Daylight saving time starts 29 March
Netflix agrees to cut streaming bitrate in Europe (1)
PHOTO: Tallink ship Romantika carries Baltic residents from Germany (2)
Saeima reaches out to residents born on 4 May 1990
BMX track, Alfa, Cesis Castle and other nominees for Best Building of the Year in Latvia 2019
PHOTOS: farewell to the old microbus parking lot opposite of Origo in Riga
Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!