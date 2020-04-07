Riga City Council snap elections pushed back to 5 September

The ruling coalition in Latvia has agreed to push back Riga City Council snap elections to 5 September, as journalists were told by politicians after a meeting of ruling parties on Monday, 6 April.

Initially it was decided to organize snap elections in Latvia’s capital city on 25 April. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced pushing snap elections back to 6 June, at the same time allowing for pushing the date back to autumn.

For elections to happen 6 June, the Central Election Commission would have to announce everything next week. However, it is likely the state of emergency will be extended. This is why it has been decided to push back snap elections.

Read also: Recovery from COVID-19 confirmed for 16 people in Latvia

The Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš explained this week the government plans to discuss the topic of the date for Riga City Council snap elections. «Considering the confusion related to COVID-19, we will likely postpone elections to the beginning of September,» said the prime minister.

Environment Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Pūce adds it is planned to reschedule snap elections for 5 September.

As previously reported, at the beginning of the year the Saeima decided to dissolve Riga City Council.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, Latvia’s government declared a state of emergency in the country, as well as numerous restrictions.