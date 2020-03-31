Riga city executive director Juris Radzevičs temporarily suspended from his post

The head of Riga city municipality’s interim administration Edvīns Balševics has suspended the city’s executive director Juris Radzevičs from his post.

He has been suspended for the duration of an investigation of a potential committed violation, as explained by the head of the interim administration.

Until then, Iveta Zalpētere will serve as acting executive director. She has extensive experience supervising and representing capital associations. She had previously worked as council chairperson of AS Ventas osta, state secretary to once the Child and Family Affairs Ministry, as well as state secretary to Justice Ministry and elsewhere, the city council reports.

The reason for the suspension was «irresponsible work during a state of emergency» as the executive director of Riga city and shareholder of Riga municipality’s capital associations.

As explained by the administration’s representative Jana Jentkus, during the state of emergency Radzevičs has failed to properly execute decisions made by Riga City Council Riga cooperation territory’s Civil Protection Committee.

One of the reasons for the suspension was Radzevičs’ decision as shareholder of LLC Rīgas satiksme to reduce the number of public transport trips during the COVID-19 epidemic.

«Riga is home to strategic infrastructure and the biggest and densest population. In these conditions the executive director has to be able to coordinate the work of municipal capital associations, especially considering many of them play a major role in the epidemiological situation. Reasonable public transport schedule and density, responsible social service and house management in the largest city, coordination with responsible state institutions – this is what is expected from the executive director – proactive, not reactive work,» says Balševics.

Additionally, problems have been noticed with execution of the municipality’s by-laws, as well as duties of the shareholder’s representative.

The interim administration will compose an evaluation committee with multiple outside and independent experts in order to objectively evaluate Radzevičs’ work, Jentkus says.