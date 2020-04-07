bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Riga International Airport plans to lay off 500 employees

BNN
April 7, 2020

travel, Covid-19, employee reduction, economic crisis, coronavirus, airport, Riga, closed borderBecause of consequences caused by COVID-19, Riga International Airport plans to lay off 500 employees, as BNN was informed by the company.

The airport notes that because of the state of emergency nearly all economic operations have ceased, because of which Riga airport is forced to commence consultations with trade unions representing airport employees about collective lay-off process.

Following a scrupulous review of all expenditures and unprecedented austerity measures, reducing planned investments by 85% and economic expenditures by 60%, as well as analysing post-crisis aviation industry’s recovery, the airport is forced to make a tough decision to reduce the number of employees, which may affect nearly 500 airport employees.

It is planned for the collective lay-off procedure to conclude 1 June. Until then, all airport employees will continue receiving wages. The employees who will not have to perform duties because of the airport shutting down specific operations, will receive paid idleness leave.

Airlines operating from Riga airport have already informed the airport they have plans to cancel the majority of flights. This includes airBaltic, which plans to cancel approximately 50% of planned flights until November 2020.

Although the state support measures for employees and idleness benefits do not extend to the airport as a state capital association, reserves and savings from previous successful years allow the airport the opportunity to preserve jobs for all employees until the end of the state of emergency, the airport reports.

Riga International Airport also explains the management board has worked from the first COVID-19 crisis days and continues working on scenarios to ensure the airport’s continued existence, which is beneficial for workers. This is why economic expenditures and investments into development are the fields expected to be subjected to drastic reductions. The company’s management together with Transport Ministry has also developed and submitted to the government detailed proposals for state support measures to preserve the airport’s existence and operations in a long-term perspective.

«However, COVID-19 has proved stronger than all governments and our company. Outlooks suggest the influence from the crisis will last months and years, not days or weeks.»

«A month ago Riga International Airport was the leading Baltic aviation company with ambitious development plans, whereas today were are fighting for survival. Even with the most optimistic scenarios the airport would reach no more than 80% of its last year’s indexes in 2021. This is why the airport’s board is forced to make the toughest decision and has commenced consultations with trade unions representing airport employees regarding collective lay-offs,» as reported by the airport’s board.

Reduction of employees will affect all structural units of the airport, with each employee’s professionalism and work results. «Our goal is wintering so that the airport is able to restore operations again later on. This is why the number of employees has been set with respect of the functions the airport needs to perform under conditions of limited operations, and considering the airport’s reserve to afford restoring operations after the crisis,» the airport’s board notes. Efforts are also put into ensuring the best possible conditions for employees to stay working at the airport. Members of the airport’s board have decided to reduce their wages in solidarity with other employees.

The airport’s board stresses that any airport employee affected by lay-offs will be welcome to return to their jobs once the situation has stabilized. «We would like thank every employee for their contribution in the company’s development. It is no secret the people working at the airport are not only professionals but also patriots of the aviation industry, and not many companies can be proud of the team we have at Riga airport. This is why everything will be done to preserve the core of the team and preserve ties with those employees affected by lay-offs,» as reported by the company’s board.

Category feed: Feed:

