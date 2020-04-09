Riga’s administrators reserve EUR 13.87 million to battle COVID-19

During the approval of the city’s 2020 budget, Riga’s interim administrators decided to increase Riga’s reserve fund’s volume to EUR 13.87 million.

Budget revenue was approved at EUR 935.26 million, whereas expenditures – at EUR 1.040 billion. The majority of finances are planned to go to the education sector.

Generally the municipality’s expenditures, when compared to the project approved by politicians, have reduced EUR 22.78 million, whereas revenue has increased EUR 5 million.

The administration has also added changes to the Riga City Council reserve fund, increasing it by EUR 8.8 million. In total, the fund’s volume is planned at EUR 13.87 million. It is planned the municipality will be able to use finances for operative actions and prevention of consequences of the state of emergency, as well as to support the least socially protected resident.

As previously reported, at the beginning of the year the new dismissed Riga City Council had reviewed the budget in all relevant committees, but because of political disagreements the city council failed to approve it. Following the city council’s dismissal and after taking charge of the city’s management, interim administrators promised to see if the city council’s institutions are able to work with 1/12 of last year’s budget, leaving approval to the next city council or reject the budget entirely.

It was also originally planned for Riga City Council snap elections to happen 25 April. However, because the state of emergency in Latvia has been extended until mid-May, elections have been pushed back to September.