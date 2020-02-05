Riga’s mayor agrees with opposition to organize three no-quorum meetings

Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs has reached an agreement with political parties representing the opposition to organize three city council meetings but without quorum, thereby creating legal basis for the city council’s dismissal, according to information from LETA.

The first meeting was organized on Wednesday, 5 February, but because of no quorum it was cancelled. Only 22 out of 60 deputies had attended the meeting. The next meeting is scheduled for 13:00 on the same day.

According to LETA, none of the opposition and Honour to Serve Riga political party deputies plan to attend it.

The meeting during which the topic of Burovs’ dismissal will be discussed is scheduled for Thursday, 6 February. It will be the third meeting which the opposition plans to skip, letting Burovs maintain his management post on paper.

In his statement to the media, Burovs mentioned the current «composition of the city council is unable to approve the budget – we’ll have to vote».

«Riga’s residents should not have deputies who refuse to work and oppose residents’ interests. What out de jure partners are doing and our de facto former partners from Harmony have done is nothing short of opposition residents’ interests and sabotage,» Burovs bashes colleagues, adding that Harmony members have no only refused to work but have also taken up arms against the coalition by not approving the budget and preventing wage increase for kindergarten teachers, school nurses and other budget-related activities.

Burovs says Harmony had multiple opportunities to start working last week, but the party did not use any of them.

«Even if Harmony faction changes its position and decides to focus on something else, it will not be enough because there still won’t be enough votes. This means we would have to talk with any of the excluded non-faction deputies, but neither I nor my colleagues are prepared to do this, because they have proved their inability to take political responsibility. On top of that, decisions are usually made by someone else, not them,» adds Burovs.

According to him, the move towards elections has been discusses by Honour to Serve Riga and the 5 February meeting «will likely present the first actual step towards snap elections».