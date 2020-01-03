Riga’s mayor dismisses city council’s City Development Department’s director

Mayor of Riga Oļegs Burovs has cancelled the order made in his absence regarding the appointment of Emils Jakrins as acting director of Riga City Council’s City Development Department, as reported by the city council.

Instead Ilze Purmale has been appointed as acting director of the City Development Department. She performed duties as acting director of the department until 23 December 2019.

Burovs says Purmale will remain the department’s director until a new one has been picked through a personnel selection process.

Burovs has ordered relevant structural units to perform the necessary tasks in order for a selection process to be organized for three managing positions: over the Finance Department, City Development Department and Education, Culture and Sports Department.

Jakrins was appointed as the City Development Department’s acting director by Anna Vladova on 23 December.

Between 27 and 30 December Jakrins was away on unpaid leave. From 2 January he submitted a sick leave request.

In accordance with the Labour Law, Jakrins will be informed of his dismissal, as the city council confirmed.