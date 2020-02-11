bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Riga’s mayor plans to implement most new initiatives without approving the budget

LETA
February 11, 2020

Riga City Council, contract, funding, loans, Oļegs Burovs Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs has issued an order that, according to him, allows for restructuring of the municipality’s finance flow so that it is possible to implement this year’s planned initiatives using the last year’s budget base.

Burovs told journalists on Monday, 10 February, that in the light of the recent political developments it has become clear that it is not possible to adopt the 2020 budget with votes of his faction alone. This is why he has issued the order that will regulate the executive power’s work until the budget has been adopted.

According to Riga City Council Finance Department’s acting director Uldis Rakstiņš, the law on municipal budgets outlines that if the city council fails to approve this year’s budget, its expenditures cannot exceed 1/12 part of last year’s expenditures as long as the number of functions the municipality has to perform does not reduce.

As a result of this, an order has been issued for the city council to finance only the initiatives that were implemented last year. The municipality believes this will allow increase wages for kindergarten teachers and perform road repairs and other tasks because they were provided last year as well.

«Last year our expenditures were EUR 1.050 billion. This year’s expenditures are planned at EUR 1.063 billion. This means we had to put away expenditures worth EUR 13 million,»

explained Rakstiņš, adding that the money was put away at the expense of new initiatives and delayed projects co-financed by the EU.

For example, currently finances of EUR 800 000 will not be provided to Riga Film Fund, but foreign film-makers will be able to apply for funding. It is planned for money to be paid after the budget’s approval. Now finances worth EUR 2 million for restoration of parks and EUR 300 000 for revitalization of polluted areas are planned to be allocated after budget approval.

At the same time, Burovs says the order includes a section that states the city council must finance initiatives related to ensuring participation of Riga’s school children in the upcoming school youth song and dance celebration. In this context it will be possible to commence the restoration of Espanade Park, which is one of the locations for the celebration.

The mayor explained that this order will allow the city council to increase wages for social care workers, secure health insurance interests for education workers, continue street repairs and other tasks for which money is planned to be secured within this year’s budget project.

Part of the initiatives, for example the wage increase for school and kindergarten nurses, as well as social care workers, were secured starting with 1 February.

Riga City Council’s CEO has been asked to assess the possibility of providing insurance policies for hobby group and vocational education teaching staff in 2020 without exceeding the specific volume of the still unapproved budget project. The city council will still have to decide on increasing childbirth benefits to EUR 250.

Generally the municipality explains that with the issue of the order institutions of the city council will be allowed to perform procurement procedures and ensure successful implementation of procurements, but they will not be allowed to sign contracts within budget programmes that were not included in the 2019 budget. The only exception is financing Latvian school youth song and dance celebration.

If planned expenditures of capital associations and foundations that receive grants from the municipality exceed last year’s funding, they will have to be planned in the second half-year of 2020. Municipal budget institutions and agencies will not have the right to take on new commitments for EU projects if the co-financing of the project exceeds EUR 100 000.

The order also outlines that the Finance Department will have the right to sign loan requests and loan contracts if permission is received from the Municipal Loan and Guarantees Control and Supervisory Council.

Burovs’ order is neither coordinated with the Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry nor the Finance Ministry. However, the management of the city council and financiers are confident the law is not breached this way.

Irish election marks PM Varadkar’s loss of influence

In Irish parliamentary election, a considerable loss of voter trust has hit the liberal-conservative party Fine Gael of the Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, according to the British broadcaster BBC.

February 11, 2020

Misāne’s extradition to South African Republic postponed

Denmark has decided to postpone the extradition of Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne to the South African Republic, as confirmed by Misāne’s sister Mārīte Batraka.

February 11, 2020

Prime minister: Rebenoks will not be picked to work in Latvenergo council

Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor Pāvels Rebenoks will not be picked as a candidate to become a member of Latvenergo council, Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš said after a meeting of Coalition Parties Council on Monday, 10 February.

February 11, 2020

Coronavirus death toll in China surpasses 40 000 people; Xi calls for more prevention

In China, more than one thousand people have died from health problems caused by the new coronavirus and the country’s President Xi Jinping has called for more decisive prevention measures, according to Deutsche Welle.

February 11, 2020

Belarus: Moscow willing to supply oil at world prices

Russia after pressuring Belarus with interrupted oil and gas supplies to its friendly neighbour has agreed to continue oil supplies at a price that corresponds to global prices, Belarus’ news agency BelTA and US state news portal Radio Free Europe report.

February 10, 2020

Eglītis: political interference in selection of Latvenergo council members was direct

The political interference in the Latvenergo council members selection process was direct, said the suspended Economy Ministry’s state secretary Ēriks Eglītis in an interview to Delfi TV with Jānis Domburs on Monday, 10 February.

February 10, 2020

Latvia’s foreign trade turnover in December 8.2% higher when compared to a year ago

In December 2019 the foreign trade turnover of Latvia amounted to EUR 2.4 billion, which at current prices was 8.2 % larger than a year ago, of which the exports value of goods was 3.9 % higher, but imports value of goods – 11.6 % higher.

February 10, 2020

Rubesa withdraws from Stradins University Hospital board members selection process

A member of Latvian Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele’s political party «Par!» and former RB Rail board chairperson Baiba Rubesa has decided to withdraw from the P.Stradins Clinical University Hospital board member selection process.

February 10, 2020

Former «treasury keeper» of Šķēle’s party becomes Latvian Defence Ministry’s advisor

Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks has accepted Aivars Tiesnesis, who was once responsible for finances and coordination of the People’s Party, as his advisor, as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.

February 10, 2020

Estonian households hit by power outages during storm

All across Estonia power outages have taken place in the night to Monday, February 10, with over 3 100 households left without electricity, according to Estonian public broadcaster ERR.

February 10, 2020

Aldis Gobzems intends to form his own political party

Latvian Saeima deputy Aldis Gobzems has announced plans to found his own political party soon. This announcement was made by the politician in an interview LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Monday, 10 February.

February 10, 2020

Latvian government to decide on dropping litigation against Parex Bank’s former owners

The assessment on whether or not Latvian government should continue or drop the litigations against former Parex Bank owners Valērijs Kargins and Viktors Krasovickis may be completed in about a month, as TV3 programme 900 seconds was told by Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro on Monday, 10 February.

February 10, 2020

In pictures: Storm Ciara brings strong winds and floods to Western Europe

The storm Ciara has brought strong winds, floods and destruction to the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium and elsewhere in the western and central part of Europe.

February 10, 2020

Minister's infamous advisor has met with Latvijas gaze shareholder and Conexus

Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor Pāvels Rebenoks, who is involved with «Olainfarm inheritors wards», has taken part in meetings with Conexus and Latvijas gaze shareholder Marguerite Fund, as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.

February 10, 2020

Oscars expand their outlook with giving top award to Korean film Parasite

The US film award Oscars has made an exception to its tradition of giving its top awards to English-language films by honouring South Korea’s satire Parasite as the best picture, Associated Press reports.

February 10, 2020

Ķuzis admits «police unable to recover losses» from retiring police officers

In 2019 the number of retired police officers in Latvian State Police had exceeded the number of fresh officers accepted in service. Resigning Chief of State Police Ints Ķuzis admits «police are unable to recover losses».

February 10, 2020

Coronavirus infections in China exceed 40 000 people

Over 40 000 people have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus in China, while the death toll from the virus has exceeded 908, according to Deutsche Welle. Many people who contract it have only small symptoms and get it cured.

February 10, 2020

Week in Latvia to be rainy and windy; strong wind expected in many parts

Strong wind and rain are expected in Latvia this week. Air temperature is also expected to increase, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

February 10, 2020

Week in Lithuania: Emergency in Vilnius Airport, Fox News damages Lithuania’s image, Tax chief sacked lawfully

In Lithuania, the top news stories of the past week were a virus-related emergency situation at the Vilnius Airport, the dismissal of the Lithuanian tax chief and a call from President Gitanas Nausėda for parties to work constructively in the election year.

February 9, 2020

BNN summary of the week: minister vs. minister. Riga’s agony. Anti-coronavirus measures in Latvia

The ongoing conflict within Economy Ministry has reached the government’s ears. Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns has asked Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš to dismiss Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro. The core of the issue is the minister’s infamous advisor Pāvels Rebenoks.

February 9, 2020

Latvian government to spend 14.5 billion euros on National Development Plan

In order to meet the goals outlined in Latvia’s National Development Plan 2027, the government plans to allocate funding of 14.5 billion euros, as journalists were told by the Cross-Sectoral Coordination Centre’s director Pēteris Vilks on Friday, 7 February.

February 7, 2020

Law enforcers find enormous illegal cigarette production facility in Jelgava

As part of a large-scale investigation, Latvian State Police uncovered an illegal cigarette production facility in Jelgava this week. The facility was impressive: professionally set up with modern cigarette manufacturing equipment. It is reported to be one of the biggest such illegal facilities ever uncovered in the country’s history.

February 7, 2020

Suspended Economy Ministry’s state secretary may refuse transfer to CSP

Next week, on 11 February, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Latvia plans to decide on Economy Ministry’s prepared legislative acts, in accordance with which Edmunds Valantis is to be approved as the new state secretary to the ministry and the previous state secretary Ēriks Eglītis is to be approved as the new chief of the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia. Eglītis, however, is unlikely to agree to this.

February 7, 2020

Russian fishermen saved by Estonian, Finnish rescuers

In the Baltic Sea, off the coast of Estonia, a Russian fishing trawler has encountered difficulties leading to a rescue operation, in which seven crew members have been taken to safety, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

1 comment
February 7, 2020
