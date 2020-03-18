Riga Tourism Development Bureau starts working on industry restoration plan

To reduce the consequences of the crisis and provide support to the tourism industry, Riga Tourism Development Bureau (RTAB) has composed a Crisis Management Council of its own and has commenced work on a tourism industry restoration plan, as reported by RTAB board chairman Jānis Jenzis.

RTAB is committed to developing a new industry restoration action plan and budget to provide maximum support to the companies working in the industry. When putting the plan together, experts reviewed all planned events and marketing activities, listened to the acute needs of the industry all to minimize losses and maximize support. It is planned to involve specialists from Latvia’s tourism industry, crisis management experts and university representatives – economists and tourism industry experts to develop new effective solutions together, says Jenzis.

Read also: Corruption watchdog sinks teeth deep into Riga Tourism Development Bureau

He says active work continues with the industry – recommendations are provided to the government, employers and employees to reduce the negative effect of the crisis. It is expected the effect of the crisis will be felt for a long time. This is why once the situation has normalized the tourism sector will have to act quickly in the city marketing area to avoid closure of hotels and restaurants.

RTAB notes the tourism industry generates approximately 4% of Latvia’s GDP.