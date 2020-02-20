Riga Zoological Garden board members Līdaka and Morozovs laid off

Both Riga National Zoological Garden’s chairman of the board Ingmārs Līdaka and board member Andris Morozovs have been fired from their respective posts, as confirmed by Līdaka.

Līdaka says he is unable to comment the reasons for his dismissal because he has yet to study relevant documents and the motivation behind this decision.

Morozov’s press-statement details an assumption that the lay-off is related to the piece of land in Mežaparks provided to Riga Zoological Garden in 2011. «By dismissing the board the soil has been prepared for alienation of property owned by Riga,» claims Morozovs.

According to information from Morozovs, in August 2011 Riga city municipal administration provided Riga National Zoological Garden a piece of land free of charge in Riga, Ezermala and Cimze street with a total area of 22 873 m2. The contract was signed for a ten-year term.

«Before waiting for the end of the term, the municipality’s executive director found reasons to terminate it. As the reason he mentioned the violation of the rules for the use of the piece of land by Riga Zoological Garden, which has also become the reason for the board’s dismissal. The aforementioned piece of land was being used by Riga National Zoological Garden until autumn 2019, when all of a sudden criticisms were voiced about possible illegal construction and storage of construction materials. The current board and specialists of the zoological garden deny allegations,» stresses Morozovs.

Morozovs decided to organize a press-conference over this topic. It is scheduled near the zoological garden’s cashier booths at 12:00 on 20 February.

Līdaka was put in the management of the zoological garden in March 2018 and Morozovs was put in management at the end of 2019. In November 2019 Edgars Vītols and Uldis Želubovskis also left the zoological garden’s board.

According to in information from Firmas.lv, in 2018 the zoological garden worked with turnover of EUR 3.65 million and profits of EUR 115 748.