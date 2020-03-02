Ritvars Jansons becomes parliamentary secretary to Culture Ministry

13th Saeima deputy Ritvars Jansons from the National Alliance «All for Latvia – For Fatherland and Freedom/LNNK» has become parliamentary secretary to Latvia’s Culture Ministry, as confirmed by the ministry’s advisor for public relations Inga Vasiļjeva.

Jansons will continue performing duties as Saeima deputy. He will also continue working in the parliament’s Citizenship, Migration and Social Cohesion Sub-Committee as secretary and Legal Affairs Committee’s Court Policy Sub-Committee secretary, says Vasiļjeva.

She says that in accordance with the Rules of Procedures of the Cabinet of Ministers, a parliamentary secretary picked from the ranks of Saeima deputies is allowed to receive remuneration for one post of their choice only.

Jansons has decided in favour of a Saeima deputy’s salary, refusing the salary of a parliamentary secretary.

Jansons was a Riga City Council deputy, a member of 12th Saeima and vice-director of Museum of the Occupation of Latvia. In 2009 Jansons became Doctor of History in Latvian History, Doctoral Program, Faculty of History and Philosophy at the University of Latvia. In 2003 he received Master’s Degree in Social Sciences, said Vasiļjeva.