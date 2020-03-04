Road Transport Administrative requests blocking of Yandex Taxi mobile app and website

Latvia’s Road Transport Administration had turned to electronic communications service providers with a request to block transport service platform Yandex Taxi mobile app and website, because it continues offering services without registration, as reported by the administration’s representative Zane Plone.

She explained that starting from 22 January the website’s and mobile app service providers that use them to provide transport services have to be registered with the Road Transport Administration. Unregistered service providers are not allowed to provide services in Latvia.

The Road Transport Administration and supervisory institutions have found that mobile app Yandex.Taxi and website taxi.yandex.lv continue providing services in spite of not being registered. This is why the administration has turned to all electronic communications entrepreneurs with a request to block them.

It is expected this will be done in the coming days.

Service providers will be allowed to work again if they register with the Road Transport Administration.

The administration also looks at similar service providers, and it is planned to decide on blocking other unregistered websites and mobile apps.

Yandex Taxi international press service head Natālija Žuravļova says the company is in the process of registering in Latvia in accordance with the latest regulations. «We had submitted all the necessary documents for registration in the Road Transport Administration’s database last year. Since then we have expanded our application in line with the institution’s requirements multiple times. The latest redaction will be submitted this week. We hope to receive confirmation for registration after this.»

«We communicated with relevant institutions about the technical aspects and we expect they will act in line with interests of Latvian consumers,» says Žuravļova.

So far only Estonian Bolt Technology, which offers services under the trademark Bolt, has registered with Latvia’s Car Transport Administration.

The requirement to register as website or mobile app service providers applies if they are used to organize transport services, including taxis, as well as to confirm and pay for trips. Transport service providers also have to make sure the app and website can be sued only by licensed service providers that have received a license card for every transport used to provide transport services. They also have to make sure the transport service providers who provide services are registered with the Taxi Drivers Register.

A total of 7 233 drivers are registered with the register. However, the number of registered vehicles is approximately five tomes smaller.

The decision to register websites and mobile apps was made to reduce grey economy and create the passenger transport service industry more transparent.

This means website and mobile app service providers have to not only register but also make sure all entrepreneurs comply with requirements of regulations, as well as provide information to the State Revenue Service about trips, drivers and vehicles that can be ordered using the website or mobile app.

Website or mobile app that can be used to order a car needs to contain information about the carrier, driver, trip cost and route, as well as contact information passengers can use to report complaints. There also have to be regulations on passenger and luggage carrying to avoid situations when passengers decide to cancel their trip. It is also necessary to ensure the ability to order vehicles fit for people with motor function problems.

The Road Transport Administration is a unified state policy implementer for international transport services, licensing of road transport commercial services, as well as public transport planning. By regularly performing public transport financial analysis and audit, the administration provides a unified, uninterrupted and accessible public transport system in the entire country. The objective of the Road Traffic Administration is implementing a number of measures in order to provide carriers a legal framework to perform services within Latvia and outside it.

Bolt, previously known as Taxify, is a transport service platform whose objective is making trips more convenient, faster and trustworthy. The company was founded in 2013 by Markuss Villigs. Among Bolt investors are Daimler, Didi Chuxing, Korelya Capital and TransferWise co-founder Tāvets Hinrikuss. Currently Bolt services are used by more than 30 million people around the world.