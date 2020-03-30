Round timber price decline observed in Latvia in first half-year of 2019

Compared to the 1st half of 2019, the average purchase prices both of coniferous round timber and of deciduous trees fell in the 2nd half of 2019. The largest drop was recorded in the prices of black alder sawlogs in diameter 18–24 cm, while the smallest decline was observed in the prices of asp sawlogs in diameter 18–24 cm.

Compared to the 1st half, in the 2nd half of 2019 the sharpest drop in coniferous tree sector was registered in prices of pine and spruce sawlogs in diameter under 14 cm (on average of 19 % or 11 EUR/m3), pine round timber in diameter 14–18 cm (on average of 18 % or 13 EUR/m3), according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

A smaller decrease was recorded in prices of pine sawlogs in diameter 18–26 cm, spruce sawlogs in diameter over 26 cm (on average of 14 % or 11-12 EUR/m3), pine round timber in diameter over 26 cm (on average of 13 % or 10 EUR/m3). Prices of spruce sawlogs in diameter 14–18 cm and 18–26 cm reduced the least – on average 9 EUR/m3.

After the 1st half of 2019, when prices in the European timber exchange were unusually high and, despite that in conditions of warm and wet winter logging was more complicated and more expensive, there was downturn in purchase prices of round timber in the 2nd quarter of 2019. Drop in prices can be explained with the fact that production suppliers were forced to compete inflow of timber damaged by pests and cheaper raw materials in Sweden, Germany and Czech Republic, which resulted in overproduction in a number of segments of goods.

Compared to the 1st half, in the 2nd half of 2019 the most notable drop within the deciduous tree sector was observed in prices of black alder sawlogs in diameter 18–24 cm – of 30 % or EUR 11/m3. Smaller decrease was observed in prices of birch veneer logs of category B (on average of 12 % or EUR 9/m3), of black alder sawlogs in diameter over 24 cm (on average of 10 % or EUR 5/m3) and of packing timber (on average of 10 % or EUR 4/m3), of veneer logs of category A (of 6 % or average of EUR 6/m3 ), of asp sawlogs in diameter over 24 cm (of 4 % or EUR 2/m3) and of asp sawlogs in diameter of 18–24 cm – of 3 % or EUR 1/m3. Slight rise was recorded in the purchase prices of birch sawlogs in diameter of 18–24 cm (on average of 1 % or EUR 0.4/m3), but of birch sawlogs in diameter over 24 cm – of 3 % or EUR 2/m3.

Since the 1st half of 2009, out of all coniferous trees prices of spruce sawlogs in diameter under 14 cm (on average of 91 % or EUR 23/m3) and of pine sawlogs in diameter under 14 cm (of 81 % or EUR 22/m3) have grown the most. Purchase prices of other pine sawlogs grew within the limits between 60 % and 66 %, while of spruce sawlogs – between 61 % and 69 %. Out of coniferous round timber prices of pine sawlogs in diameter of 14 cm have increased the least (on average of 60 % or EUR 24/m3).

Over this period, purchase prices of deciduous trees increased the most on veneer logs of category A – of 103 % or EUR 49/m3, but on veneer logs of category B – of 68 % or EUR 27/m3. A rise was also registered in purchase prices of birch round timber in diameter over 24 cm on 77 % or average of EUR 29/m3 and of deciduous tree packing timber on average of 74 % or EUR 16/m3. Purchase prices of asp sawlogs have grown within the limits between 66 % and 67 %. The smallest price increase was recorded in black alder sawlogs in diameter over 24 cm (on average of 15 % or EUR 6/m3). The smallest price increase was recorded in black alder sawlogs in diameter of 18–24 cm (on average of 22 % or EUR 7/m3).