Rubesa withdraws from Stradins University Hospital board members selection process

A member of Latvian Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele’s political party «Par!» and former RB Rail board chairperson Baiba Rubesa has decided to withdraw from the P.Stradins Clinical University Hospital (PSKUS) board member selection process.

Rubesa made this announcement on her page on Facebook, adding that she has informed the selection process’ nomination commission’s chairman and state capital shareholder, Healthcare Ministry’s state secretary Daina Mūrmane-Umbraško.

In her letter to Mūrmanei-Umbraško, Rubesa said she hopes Latvia’s largest companies require strong and strategically-thinking councils. This is why she was happy to hear of Healthcare Ministry’s decision to organize a selection process to compose councils of large hospitals in accordance with good management principles. She had previously applied for participation with this consideration in mind.

«Perhaps my knowledge and many years of international experience in managing large companies may benefit Stradins University Hospital and Latvia as a whole,» allowed Rubesa, adding that she is satisfied candidate selection and approval commission was of a similar mind and had decided to propose Rubesa for this post.

Rubesa believes people’s political views, ties to democratic political parties and their candidacy in elections cannot be used a reason for their discrimination, including in relation to jobs in state companies.

«At the same time, I respect the point included to the law this year, which provides for a 24-month approval process for officials of political parties,» stresses Rubesa.

Considering the lack of clarity in relation to the exact number of persons on whom this section of the law applies to, Rubesa has decided to withdraw from the selection process.

LTV, referencing unofficial information, had reported last week that Rubesa would work in SPKUS council. Healthcare Minister’s advisor for communication affairs Edgars Skvariks refrained from commenting this information and even Rubesa mentioned that «she cannot comment on this topic». When asked at the end of the week if he has plans to take part in the university hospital’s soviet presentation even on 10 February, Rubesa said: «When Monday comes, you will see».

According to LETA’s archive, when announcing the selection process for selection of council members for Latvia’s largest hospitals, the healthcare minister stressed the councils of those hospitals are no place for entertainment for politicians. «As far as my responsibility reaches, I give my word the councils will not be a place for entertainment for politicians. Instead they will be composed of professional people with knowledge in healthcare and business management,» said Viņķele in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorāma in summer 2019.

Rubesa was previously the CEO of LLC Latvia Statoil (now LLC Circle K Latvia). She was also in charge of the multi-million euros worth Rail Baltica railway project. Rubesa was also a candidate in European Parliament election from Attīstībai/Par! list, but was not elected. Viņķele also comes from the same party. She had previously indirectly confirmed Rubesa’s victory for the post of PSKUS council member on Twitter.

The minister publicly denies doubts about the fairness of the selection process. She also stresses that Rubesa, although a member of a political party and a candidate in elections, has never been a politician. «Yes, being a member of a political party and participation in elections does not automatically mean politician. Moreover – not everyone in the Saeima is a politician,» Viņķele said on Twitter.