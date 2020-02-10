bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Monday 10.02.2020 | Name days: Paula, Paulīne
LatviaLatvia

Rubesa withdraws from Stradins University Hospital board members selection process

LETA
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

February 10, 2020
Baiba Rubesa, PSKUS, candidate, selection, Ilze Viņķele

Baiba Rubesa

A member of Latvian Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele’s political party «Par!» and former RB Rail board chairperson Baiba Rubesa has decided to withdraw from the P.Stradins Clinical University Hospital (PSKUS) board member selection process.

Rubesa made this announcement on her page on Facebook, adding that she has informed the selection process’ nomination commission’s chairman and state capital shareholder, Healthcare Ministry’s state secretary Daina Mūrmane-Umbraško.

In her letter to Mūrmanei-Umbraško, Rubesa said she hopes Latvia’s largest companies require strong and strategically-thinking councils. This is why she was happy to hear of Healthcare Ministry’s decision to organize a selection process to compose councils of large hospitals in accordance with good management principles. She had previously applied for participation with this consideration in mind.

«Perhaps my knowledge and many years of international experience in managing large companies may benefit Stradins University Hospital and Latvia as a whole,» allowed Rubesa, adding that she is satisfied candidate selection and approval commission was of a similar mind and had decided to propose Rubesa for this post.

Rubesa believes people’s political views, ties to democratic political parties and their candidacy in elections cannot be used a reason for their discrimination, including in relation to jobs in state companies.

«At the same time, I respect the point included to the law this year, which provides for a 24-month approval process for officials of political parties,» stresses Rubesa.

Considering the lack of clarity in relation to the exact number of persons on whom this section of the law applies to, Rubesa has decided to withdraw from the selection process.

Read also: Doctors: Healthcare Ministry’s offered wage increase model is unfair

LTV, referencing unofficial information, had reported last week that Rubesa would work in SPKUS council. Healthcare Minister’s advisor for communication affairs Edgars Skvariks refrained from commenting this information and even Rubesa mentioned that «she cannot comment on this topic». When asked at the end of the week if he has plans to take part in the university hospital’s soviet presentation even on 10 February, Rubesa said: «When Monday comes, you will see».

According to LETA’s archive, when announcing the selection process for selection of council members for Latvia’s largest hospitals, the healthcare minister stressed the councils of those hospitals are no place for entertainment for politicians. «As far as my responsibility reaches, I give my word the councils will not be a place for entertainment for politicians. Instead they will be composed of professional people with knowledge in healthcare and business management,» said Viņķele in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorāma in summer 2019.

Rubesa was previously the CEO of LLC Latvia Statoil (now LLC Circle K Latvia). She was also in charge of the multi-million euros worth Rail Baltica railway project. Rubesa was also a candidate in European Parliament election from Attīstībai/Par! list, but was not elected. Viņķele also comes from the same party. She had previously indirectly confirmed Rubesa’s victory for the post of PSKUS council member on Twitter.

The minister publicly denies doubts about the fairness of the selection process. She also stresses that Rubesa, although a member of a political party and a candidate in elections, has never been a politician. «Yes, being a member of a political party and participation in elections does not automatically mean politician. Moreover – not everyone in the Saeima is a politician,» Viņķele said on Twitter.

Keywords: Baiba Rubesa candidate Ilze Viņķele PSKUS selection


Leave a reply

Belarus: Moscow willing to supply oil at world prices

Russia after pressuring Belarus with interrupted oil and gas supplies to its friendly neighbour has agreed to continue oil supplies at a price that corresponds to global prices, Belarus’ news agency BelTA and US state news portal Radio Free Europe report.

February 10, 2020

Eglītis: political interference in selection of Latvenergo council members was direct

The political interference in the Latvenergo council members selection process was direct, said the suspended Economy Ministry’s state secretary Ēriks Eglītis in an interview to Delfi TV with Jānis Domburs on Monday, 10 February.

February 10, 2020

Latvia’s foreign trade turnover in December 8.2% higher when compared to a year ago

In December 2019 the foreign trade turnover of Latvia amounted to EUR 2.4 billion, which at current prices was 8.2 % larger than a year ago, of which the exports value of goods was 3.9 % higher, but imports value of goods – 11.6 % higher.

February 10, 2020

Rubesa withdraws from Stradins University Hospital board members selection process

A member of Latvian Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele’s political party «Par!» and former RB Rail board chairperson Baiba Rubesa has decided to withdraw from the P.Stradins Clinical University Hospital board member selection process.

February 10, 2020

Former «treasury keeper» of Šķēle’s party becomes Latvian Defence Ministry’s advisor

Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks has accepted Aivars Tiesnesis, who was once responsible for finances and coordination of the People’s Party, as his advisor, as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.

February 10, 2020

Estonian households hit by power outages during storm

All across Estonia power outages have taken place in the night to Monday, February 10, with over 3 100 households left without electricity, according to Estonian public broadcaster ERR.

February 10, 2020

Aldis Gobzems intends to form his own political party

Latvian Saeima deputy Aldis Gobzems has announced plans to found his own political party soon. This announcement was made by the politician in an interview LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Monday, 10 February.

February 10, 2020

Latvian government to decide on dropping litigation against Parex Bank’s former owners

The assessment on whether or not Latvian government should continue or drop the litigations against former Parex Bank owners Valērijs Kargins and Viktors Krasovickis may be completed in about a month, as TV3 programme 900 seconds was told by Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro on Monday, 10 February.

February 10, 2020

In pictures: Storm Ciara brings strong winds and floods to Western Europe

The storm Ciara has brought strong winds, floods and destruction to the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium and elsewhere in the western and central part of Europe.

February 10, 2020

Minister's infamous advisor has met with Latvijas gaze shareholder and Conexus

Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor Pāvels Rebenoks, who is involved with «Olainfarm inheritors wards», has taken part in meetings with Conexus and Latvijas gaze shareholder Marguerite Fund, as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.

February 10, 2020

Oscars expand their outlook with giving top award to Korean film Parasite

The US film award Oscars has made an exception to its tradition of giving its top awards to English-language films by honouring South Korea’s satire Parasite as the best picture, Associated Press reports.

February 10, 2020

Ķuzis admits «police unable to recover losses» from retiring police officers

In 2019 the number of retired police officers in Latvian State Police had exceeded the number of fresh officers accepted in service. Resigning Chief of State Police Ints Ķuzis admits «police are unable to recover losses».

February 10, 2020

Coronavirus infections in China exceed 40 000 people

Over 40 000 people have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus in China, while the death toll from the virus has exceeded 908, according to Deutsche Welle. Many people who contract it have only small symptoms and get it cured.

February 10, 2020

Week in Latvia to be rainy and windy; strong wind expected in many parts

Strong wind and rain are expected in Latvia this week. Air temperature is also expected to increase, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

February 10, 2020

Week in Lithuania: Emergency in Vilnius Airport, Fox News damages Lithuania’s image, Tax chief sacked lawfully

In Lithuania, the top news stories of the past week were a virus-related emergency situation at the Vilnius Airport, the dismissal of the Lithuanian tax chief and a call from President Gitanas Nausėda for parties to work constructively in the election year.

February 9, 2020

BNN summary of the week: minister vs. minister. Riga’s agony. Anti-coronavirus measures in Latvia

The ongoing conflict within Economy Ministry has reached the government’s ears. Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns has asked Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš to dismiss Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro. The core of the issue is the minister’s infamous advisor Pāvels Rebenoks.

February 9, 2020

Latvian government to spend 14.5 billion euros on National Development Plan

In order to meet the goals outlined in Latvia’s National Development Plan 2027, the government plans to allocate funding of 14.5 billion euros, as journalists were told by the Cross-Sectoral Coordination Centre’s director Pēteris Vilks on Friday, 7 February.

February 7, 2020

Law enforcers find enormous illegal cigarette production facility in Jelgava

As part of a large-scale investigation, Latvian State Police uncovered an illegal cigarette production facility in Jelgava this week. The facility was impressive: professionally set up with modern cigarette manufacturing equipment. It is reported to be one of the biggest such illegal facilities ever uncovered in the country’s history.

February 7, 2020

Suspended Economy Ministry’s state secretary may refuse transfer to CSP

Next week, on 11 February, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Latvia plans to decide on Economy Ministry’s prepared legislative acts, in accordance with which Edmunds Valantis is to be approved as the new state secretary to the ministry and the previous state secretary Ēriks Eglītis is to be approved as the new chief of the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia. Eglītis, however, is unlikely to agree to this.

February 7, 2020

Russian fishermen saved by Estonian, Finnish rescuers

In the Baltic Sea, off the coast of Estonia, a Russian fishing trawler has encountered difficulties leading to a rescue operation, in which seven crew members have been taken to safety, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

1 comment
February 7, 2020

Latvia’s president says ruling government coalition is stable

«The coalition remains stable,» said Latvia’s President Egils Levits in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds.

February 7, 2020

Antarctica temperature record registered five years after previous one

In Antarctica, the warmest air temperature has been registered since the records begun, namely 18.3 °C. The previous warmth record was logged in 2015 and was 17.5 °C, British news portal The Guardian reports.

February 7, 2020

Opposition skips meeting and thereby lets Riga’s mayor keep his seat

Members of opposition parties in Riga City Council skipped the meeting on Thursday, 7 February. Because of this there was no quorum and the meeting was thereby cancelled. This allowed Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs keep his seat.

February 7, 2020

German federal land PM steps down after taboo support from far right

In Germany, the support of the far-right party Alternative for Germany has proved to be both the king-maker and the stumbling stone for the federal state premier of Thuringia. Protests and criticism from Chancellor Angela Merkel have resulted in Thomas Kemmerich stepping down after a day in the post, Deutsche Welle reports.

February 7, 2020

Pavels Rebenoks is unlikely to receive access to official secrets in Latvia

One of the winners of the Latvenergo council members personnel selection process, Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor Pāvels Rebenoks is unlikely to be provided with access to official secrets, as reported by LTV programme Panorāma on Thursday, 6 February.

February 7, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Do people who hurt animals receive severe enough punishments?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
National Health Service urges residents to use state-funded cancer screening tests more actively
Why is peripheral sight important and how can it be improved?
PHOTO: Riga commemorates Barricades of 1991
In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
PHOTO: city council commences demolishing of kiosks at Riga Central Market
PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down
State Fire and Rescue Service urges residents to not forget about safety during the holiday
Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!