Rules for public transport bus use change in Latvia to limit Covid-19 spread

Latvian municipalities are urged to consider the option to abolish public transport discounts and benefits for certain groups to reduce the risk of people from risk groups getting infected, as well as to more accurately organize the flow of passengers, according to a Twitter post by Latvian Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits.

Based on the minister’s order on reducing the risk of spread of Covid-19, it has been decided to limit the number of passengers allowed to be carried on board a single bus, securing a bigger distance between passengers. The restriction will remain in force until the end of the state of emergency, as reported by the Road Transport Directorate (ATD).

It is planned passengers will be allowed to take only the every second seat. Seats not allowed to take will be marked.

The directorate urges residents to carefully consider the need to travel using public transport.

Residents travelling to work and back home are considered the priority passengers in buses, especially if they work in healthcare, law enforcement or retail, notes ATD.

Passengers will be allowed to take only every second seat. On top of that, available seats will be arranged diagonally to increase the distance from all sides. Passengers will not be allowed to travel standing in shuttle buses. Additionally, the seats closest to the driver will be unavailable.

Passengers are urged to not use cash money to purchase tickets.

ATD continues reviewing the number of buses circulating on the regional routes. If needed, it will be backed with real statistics and authorities will consider opportunities to increase the number of buses on a specific route.