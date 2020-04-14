bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Rural Support Service pays support to livestock owners a month earlier than usual

BNN
April 14, 2020

cows, LAD, farmers, Rural Support Service, dairy cows, farmersTo support farmers during the state of emergency, Latvia’s Rural Support Service (LAD) has commenced payment of support for livestock owners a month earlier than usual – 9 April, as reported by LAD.

The service notes in the previous year payments had commenced 9 May.

The allocated funding for this support is EUR 7.3 million. Support will be provided to 3 076 farms for 100 672 cows.

The support rate per cow with a milk yield from 500 to 6999 kg and colostrum is EUR 58.29. The support for cows with a milk yield of 7 000 kg or more is EUR 72.29.

The support rate for Latvian brown or Latvian blue cow is EUR 72.29.

‘Considering the current situation in the dairy sector following milk procurement price decline, it is important to find ways to provide support to Latvian farmers to help overcome the crisis. One of the solutions is adapting the support we have now to the state of emergency in order to resolve problems,’ says Agriculture Minister Kaspars Gerhards.

