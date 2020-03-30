Russia closes land border; trucks exempt from ban

Russia is closing from Monday, March 30, its borders in a measure to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, but cargo trucks will be allowed to cross the border, Russian state news agency TASS reports.

«The restrictions are introduced to prevent the coronavirus infection from infiltrating Russian territories,» the Russian border guard stated.

According to a government order, restrictions apply to car, railway, walking, river and mixed border checkpoints on the border. Meanwhile, truck traffic is unaffected and movement across the Russian-Belarusian border will be limited, TASS reports.