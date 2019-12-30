Russia detains alleged terrorists based on U.S. information

In Russia, two men suspected of planning alleged terror attacks during New Year holidays in St. Petersburg have been detained, based on information from the U.S, a spokesman of the Russian Federal Security Bureau has stated.

Russian state news agency TASS reports that the arrests have taken place on Friday, December 27.

«On the basis of information provided earlier by the American partners, Russia’s Federal Security Service on December 27 detained two Russian nationals who had planned to commit terror attacks in places of mass gathering in St. Petersburg during the New Year holidays», TASS cited a spokesman of the Russian Federal Security Bureau as saying.

He added that materials evidencing preparation of terror attacks were seized from the men.

A criminal case was opened on charges of preparing a terror attack (part 30, article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code) and participating in a terrorist organization (article 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code), TASS reports.