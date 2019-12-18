Russia expects to complete Nord Stream 2 amid U.S. sanctions

American sanctions against builders of Nord Stream 2 approved by the U.S. Congress would not prevent the Baltic Sea gas pipeline project from being completed, Kremlin press representative Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

American legislators have passed legislation to introduce sanctions against companies and governments involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2 from Russia to Germany.

Russian state news agency TASS reports that on Wednesday, December 18, the Kremlin spokesman was asked whether the upcoming sanctions might suspend the creation of the gas pipeline.

«We assume that the project will be completed,» Peskov said.

Harm to competition on European energy market

The official evaluated that U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2 would violate international law and present a perfect example of unfair competition.

«Such actions are a direct violation of international law, they present an ideal example of unfair competition and spread their artificial dominance in European markets, imposing more expensive and uncompetitive products on European consumers – more expensive natural gas,» Kremlin spokesman noted to reporters.