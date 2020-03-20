Russia lifts all sanctions on imports of essential goods

The Russian government has announced the lifting of all its restrictions for imports of essential goods for one month from Friday, March 20, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated on Thursday, March 19: «From tomorrow all restrictions on supplies of essential goods, including customs restrictions will be lifted for one month. We are introducing a green route for importers and large retail chains. A zero customs duty rate is set for the import of a number of goods, including medicines and medical devices».

In the summer of 2014, Russia introduced an embargo on the imports of vegetable, fruit, fish, meat, milk and dairy products from the EU and other countries. The deadline of the embargo has been subsequently extended.