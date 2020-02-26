Russia objects to ceasefire in Syria as increased violence claims more lives

With warfare in Syria between government-Russian forces and opposition rebel groups continuing to claim new civilian lives, Russia has rejected the chance of ceasefire as it branded its opponents terrorists not to compromised with, German public broadcaster DW reports.

Russia announced on Tuesday, February 26, it would never agree to a ceasefire with what it called terrorist rebels in Syria’s Idlib region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at UN meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva: «This is not concern about human rights, this is capitulating before terrorists and even a reward for their activities».

At least 19 civilians were killed in Idlib on Tuesday, the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated. Eight children were among those killed by regime air strikes and artillery fire, DW reports citing the organisation.

The International Committee of the Red Cross urged the warring sides to allow safe passage for civilians to escape warfare and reiterated them that hospitals, markets and schools are protected by law, DW wrote.