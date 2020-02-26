Russia objects to ceasefire in Syria as increased violence claims more lives
With warfare in Syria between government-Russian forces and opposition rebel groups continuing to claim new civilian lives, Russia has rejected the chance of ceasefire as it branded its opponents terrorists not to compromised with, German public broadcaster DW reports.
Russia announced on Tuesday, February 26, it would never agree to a ceasefire with what it called terrorist rebels in Syria’s Idlib region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at UN meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva: «This is not concern about human rights, this is capitulating before terrorists and even a reward for their activities».
At least 19 civilians were killed in Idlib on Tuesday, the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated. Eight children were among those killed by regime air strikes and artillery fire, DW reports citing the organisation.
The International Committee of the Red Cross urged the warring sides to allow safe passage for civilians to escape warfare and reiterated them that hospitals, markets and schools are protected by law, DW wrote.
Keywords: Idlib opposition Russia Syrian civil war Tukey
Latvian prime minister urges justice minister to «do his homework» before accusing others
Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš urges New Conservative Party leader, Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns to «do his homework» before criticizing other ministers.
New chairman of Rail Baltic Estonia to focus on keeping works on schedule
In the Estonian state company Rail Baltic Estonia, the post of the chairman will be taken up by Tõnu Grünberg, who has been tasked with keeping construction works on schedule and ensuring continued funding, ERR reports.
Latvian ministers disagree on proposal for online alcohol trade
As ministers disagree, Latvian government decides not to push to the Saeima amendments to the Handling of Alcoholic Beverages Law that provide permitting alcohol trade in Latvia over the internet.
No coronavirus infections yet in Estonia; four people tested negative
In Estonia, the tests on the new coronavirus have been carried out to four people bringing consistently negative results, according to the Estonian Health Board as cited by ERR.
Latvian government supports National Development Plan in spite of objections from ministers
On Tuesday, 25 February, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers supported the final redaction of the National Development Plan 2021-2027 prepared by the Cross-Sectoral Coordination Centre. Certain ministers, however, voiced objections and concerns about it.
Latvian Saeima plans to ban the use of Soviet and Nazi Germany uniforms in public events
On Tuesday, 25 February, Saeima’s Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee supported in the third reading amendments that provide for banning the use of uniforms used by armed forces and law enforcement units of the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany, as well as uniform elements, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.
After Germany carnival attack, number of hurt people increases
German police, which investigates the incident of a car being driven into a crowd of people during a carnival, has stated that 52 people have been hurt in the incident. 35 of them are still being treated in hospital British public broadcaster BBC reports.
JKP hints at wanting Andris Šķēle added to Magnitsky list of sanctions
According to the New Conservative Party, the so-called Magnitsky list of sanctions should be expanded with other Latvian oligarchs. Particularly, the party hints of hoping to see ex-politician Andris Šķēle among those on the list.
Canary Island hotel on lock-down over coronavirus
In Spanish Canary Islands, a hotel accommodating several thousand guests has been locked down by health authorities following the visit of an Italian doctor, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus, BBC reports.
Ventas osta to cover Ventspils Freeport authority’s expenditures during transition period
The newly-founded AS Ventas osta will be covering Ventspils Freeport authority’s expenditures in order to perform the necessary management functions during the transition period, as provided by the by-laws approved by the Latvian government on 25 February.
Kristīne Misāne to be delivered to Latvia by 4 March
As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Kristīne Misāne is to be delivered to the Republic of Latvia for criminal prosecution by 4 March.
Competition Council permits AS Citadele Bank acquire influence over two businesses
On Thursday, 20 February, Competition Council made the decision to permit AS Citadele Bank acquire decisive influence over LLC UniCredit and LLC UniCredit Insurance Broker because no risks for competition were found, as reported by council representative Zane Gorškova.
CVK announces snap elections in Riga City Council for 25 April
Latvian Central Election Commission has picked the official date for snap elections in Riga City Council. Elections will be organized 25 April, BNN was informed by the commission.
Armenia’s former President on trial over corruption charges
A court in Yerevan, starts on Tuesday, February 25, a trial against the Ex-President of Armenia Serzh Sarkisian over graft charges he has described as a political revenge, according to US state media organisation Radio Free Europe.
Latvian Culture Ministry to discuss with experts maintaining low VAT for cultural events
Latvia’s Culture Ministry plans to look for opportunities to maintain reduced VAT rate for organization of cultural events, the ministry reports.
Kaljulaid points to foolishness in coalition and urges to invest more in research
Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid has made a tough stance against what she called «rude and foolish statements» and urged to invest in research in her Independence Day speech, according to ERR.
Minister: Latvia is already more cautious with coronavirus than Europe
Latvia has already adopted more serious measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus Covid-19 than what European authorities have recommended, as confirmed by Latvia’s Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Tuesday, 25 February.
Governments urged by WHO to prepare for coronavirus pandemic
The global spread of the coronavirus currently is not a pandemic; however, countries must prepare for such a possible development, the World Health Organisation has stated as cited by the BBC.
Current Riga City Council’s terms officially ends
Today, 25 February, marks the coming into force of the Latvian Saeima’s approved Riga City Council Dissolution Law, putting an end to the current term of the city council.
Ušakovs proposes including ex-GKR politicians to Harmony’s list for snap elections in Riga
Ex-chairman of Riga City Council and Latvian member in the European Parliament Nils Ušakovs has plans to propose adding politicians who left Honour to Serve Riga to Harmony’s list of candidates for upcoming snap elections in Riga.
In Germany, car drives onto carnival crowd
In Germany, a Rose Monday carnival has been stopped by a driver driving onto its participants and injuring around 30 people, German public broadcaster DW reports.
Authorities concerned about Rimi and Maxima bread return practices
Following multiple uncovered problems with bread supply practices in retain trade, Latvia’s Competition Council has asked the largest market participants LLC Rimi Latvija and LLC Maxima Latvija to improve internal control processes, as reported by CC communication specialist Zane Gorškova.
EC not planning EU border closure over coronavirus outbreak in Italy
In the Schengen area and EU member state Italy, the dangerous coronavirus has been diagnosed to over 200 people, yet the closure of national boarders is not planned in Brussels, DW reports.
Employment among Latvian population reportedly at 65% in 2019
A total of 910 thousand people or 65 % of the population of Latvia aged 15–74 were employed in 2019. Compared to 2018, employment rate grew by 0.5 percentage points and number of employed persons by 0.6 thousand.
Newest comments
-
arnijs mertinsons @ 2020-02-26 13:20:41
I believe that a free country should help in making the corona virus sad, I like a Baltic citizen believe that we should survive if the virus is not bad. My brother Bylat survived the devastation, we couldn't kiss on the lips for a while after.
-
Wow @ 2020-02-25 16:42:43
-
carol @ 2020-02-25 13:31:02
have also tried to search for towns on lockdown..... no joy.... somebody must know somewhere on here........ just need to know as trip planned ...
-
Sharon @ 2020-02-25 12:38:53
Can someone tell us which towns are on lockdown?? Can't find the information anywhere
-
zz @ 2020-02-25 11:33:55