Russia registers more COVID-19 cases than China

In Russia, the number of people officially confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 reached 87 147 on Monday, according to official statistics. For the first time, the number has exceeded that of China, Russian state news agency TASS reports.

Russia overtook China for the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, where 84,500 cases have been officially confirmed from December 2019 to Monday, April 27.

«Russia has registered a growth to 87,147 coronavirus infection cases in 85 regions. Some 579 people have been discharged over the past day and 7,346 over the entire period. Fifty coronavirus patients have died over the past day. The total death toll in Russia is 794,» the crisis centre stated.

The crisis centre also stated that around 43.4% of new patients (2,693) did not show any symptoms. A piece of good news its that the daily growth in coronavirus cases in Russia has slowed down to 7.66%, TASS reports.