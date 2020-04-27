bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Russia registers more COVID-19 cases than China

April 27, 2020

In Russia, the number of people officially confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 reached 87 147 on Monday, according to official statistics. For the first time, the number has exceeded that of China, Russian state news agency TASS reports.

Russia overtook China for the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, where 84,500 cases have been officially confirmed from December 2019 to Monday, April 27.

«Russia has registered a growth to 87,147 coronavirus infection cases in 85 regions. Some 579 people have been discharged over the past day and 7,346 over the entire period. Fifty coronavirus patients have died over the past day. The total death toll in Russia is 794,» the crisis centre stated.

The crisis centre also stated that around 43.4% of new patients (2,693) did not show any symptoms. A piece of good news its that the daily growth in coronavirus cases in Russia has slowed down to 7.66%, TASS reports.

No major changes observed for activities of foreign intelligence services towards Latvia

The number of cyber-attacks performed by foreign intelligence services in Latvia has not changed much in the past year. The total observed number reaches a couple dozen cases, according to the report from Constitution Protection Bureau for 2019.

April 27, 2020

EUR 150 million to be provided to municipal investment projects in Latvia

Funding of EUR 150 million will be allocated for municipalities’ investment plans, as agreed by Latvian Finance Minister Jānis Reirs’ work group to support entrepreneurship and employed persons on Monday, 27 April.

April 27, 2020

Estonian airline Nordica grateful for state funding injection

Estonian national flag carrier Nordica has expressed gratitude over government’s decision to expand the share capital of the company amid by 30 million euros hard times in aviation. Over a period of a decade, government investments have reached 155 million euros, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

April 27, 2020

COVID-19 in numbers in the Baltics. 818 in Latvia, 1 449 in Lithuania, 1 647 in Estonia

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 818, increasing by six new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 449 infection cases. The latest information from Estonia reports a total of 1 647 confirmed COVID-19 infection cases.

April 27, 2020

Actual unemployment level in Latvia at 7.3% in March; registered level at 6.8%

The actual unemployment level in Latvia was 7.3% in March. When compared to February, it has increased 0.6 percentage points, according to Labour Force Survey Data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

April 27, 2020

Idleness benefits will be available to self-employed persons providing assistant services

Idleness benefit will be made available to self-employed persons who also perform assistant services, as decided by the work group led by Latvian Finance Minister Jānis Reirs on support of entrepreneurship and support of employed persons on Monday, 27 April.

April 27, 2020

Germany spent 10% more on its military in 2019

In global military spending, the year 2019 showed the largest expenditure since 1988. The country, which has upped its spending the most, has been Germany with a 10% increase, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, DW reports.

April 27, 2020

Latvian VID procures 205 portable computers worth EUR 230 000 for remote work

Latvia’s State Revenue Service has procured 205 portable computers for a total of EUR 228 445.58, according to the report from Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau published on covid19.gov.lv.

April 27, 2020

Precipitation and lower air temperatures expected in Latvia this week

This week there will be more precipitation in Latvia. For the second half of the week meteorologists predict strong lasting rainfall. The next couple of days in Latvia will be warm, but in the middle of the week colder masses of air will be carried to the country, according to Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

April 27, 2020

British Prime Minister returns to work after recovering from COVID-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to work after recovering from the COVID-19 disease, which has taken 20 732 lives in his country, British news portal The Guardian reports.

April 27, 2020

Four-week period proposed to measure COVID-19 and to decide on restrictions in Latvia

To decide on changing established restrictions in Latvia, a four-week period for measurements of multiple COVID-10 infection criteria is proposed, Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele said in an interview to Latvijas Radio.

April 27, 2020

Italy announces plans to allow funerals, reopen parks and visit relatives

Italy, which has recorded the highest death toll in Europe from COVID-19, has announced plans to lift some of its very strict restrictions, which have been in place since march, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

April 27, 2020

Trams associated with Rīgas satiksme corruption case have remained idle for years

The trams associated with the public transport company Rīgas satiksme have remained idle for years at the station, as reported by LTV programme De Facto.

April 27, 2020

COVID-19 statistics in the Baltics. 812 in Latvia, 1 438 in Lithuania, 1 643 in Estonia

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 812, increasing by eight new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 438 infection cases.

1 comment
April 26, 2020

Week in Lithuania: President pays tribute to Vilna Gaon, PM ignores opposition, Telia stops a major cyber attack

In Lithuania, the top news of the past week were President paying tribute to Vilna Gaon, Prime Minister ignoring opposition, Telia stopping a major cyber attack.

April 26, 2020

BNN summary of the week: Freedom for Misāne. Checking Lembergs’ corruption. New Supreme Court judge

BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: Decision; Progress; Change; Inspection; Position; Mourning and Freedom.

April 26, 2020

Coronavirus spread in the Baltics. 804 in Latvia, 1 426 in Lithuania, 1 635 in Estonia

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 804, increasing by 20 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 426 infection cases.

April 25, 2020

Latvian Saeima extends terms for accreditation of study fields for six months

On Friday, 24 April, the Saeima supported in the final reading amendments to the Law on Higher Education Institutions, extending the accreditation term for all study fields by six months, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.

April 24, 2020

Prosecutor requests four years in prison for Uģis Magonis and Oleg Ossinovski

Latvian office of the prosecutor has requested four years in prison for former head of Latvian Railway Uģis Magonis and Estonian millionaire Oleg Ossinovski. The two are accused of bribery.

April 24, 2020

Dumpis: observations suggest Latvia may have reached the peak of COVID-19 spread

The growing number of dead patients and this week’s relatively unchanged number of hospitalized patients may be indicative that we have reached the peak of COVID-19 infection, admits Latvian Healthcare Ministry’s chief specialist for infectology Uga Dumpis.

April 24, 2020

Aivars Lembergs’ controversial stunts about COVID-19 restrictions

COVID-19 virus is very impressive and gorgeous. It is beautifully visualized. It causes death and suffering in volumes capable of changing the world and people’s behaviour. Quickly and mercilessly. Even US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, having experienced the viciousness of the virus, were forced to turn down their previously arrogant and self-righteous tone. This is impressive – that the world’s greatest change. This includes Aivars Lembergs.

April 24, 2020

Estonian leading newspaper distancing itself from calls for state aid to media

In Estonia, the leading daily on the market has cited concerns of journalistic independence as it distanced itself from the calls by a newspaper association for state aid as the crisis endangers the operation of media, ERR reports.

April 24, 2020

Austrian resort-virus hotspot to turn back on party tourism

The Ischgl alpine resort in Austria, which happened to become a hotspot for the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe, has announced putting the strategy of a party resort behind as it reemerged from a lockdown, The Guardian reports.

April 24, 2020

Healthcare institutions in Latvia lose 13 million euros because of idleness in April

Because of idleness caused by the spread of COVID-19 in April, healthcare institutions have lost a total of EUR 13 million. The state is committed to compensating them EUR 7.1 million, as confirmed by Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele at a press-conference on Thursday, 23 April.

April 24, 2020
PHOTO: demolishing continues in Riga’s centre
In pictures: Pink supermoon from Crimea to Balearic Islands (1)
25 March – Remembrance Day for the Victims of Communist Genocide
Remember to reset the clock! Daylight saving time starts 29 March
Netflix agrees to cut streaming bitrate in Europe (1)
PHOTO: Tallink ship Romantika carries Baltic residents from Germany (2)
Saeima reaches out to residents born on 4 May 1990
BMX track, Alfa, Cesis Castle and other nominees for Best Building of the Year in Latvia 2019
PHOTOS: farewell to the old microbus parking lot opposite of Origo in Riga
Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
