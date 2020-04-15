Russia registers new 3 388 cases of COVID-19 in one day

In Russia, despite widespread restrictions on movement and business, on Wednesday, April 5, the number of newly-registered cases of COVID-19 has increased by 3 388 reaching 24 490 cases in total, Russian state news agency TASS reports.

In the world’s largest country, the Altai Republic in southern Siberia is the only region, which has not been affected by the deadly virus, TASS wrote.

«The number of registered coronavirus infection cases has risen to 24,490 (+16.1%) in 84 regions in Russia.

Some 292 people have been discharged after recovering over the past day and 1,986 over the entire period. Over the past 24 hours, 28 coronavirus patients have died. The total death toll in Russia has reached 198,» the Russian crisis centre reported on Wednesday.

The capital, Moscow, has confirmed 1,774 new coronavirus cases, bringing the official count in the capital to 14,776, TASS reports.