Russia reports first death from Covid-19

On Thursday, 19 March, Russian authorities reported the first case of death from Covid-19.

Some 79-year-old woman died after getting infected with the coronavirus. She was hospitalized on Saturday, 13 March. It is reported she had suffered from other health problems, including sugar diabetes and heart problems.

The woman died from pneumonia while in intensive care, authorities report. All people she had contacted with have been put in isolation.

So far a total of 157 confirmed Covid-19 infection cases in Russia.

On Wednesday, 18 March, Moscow authorities invited older residents to avoid coming to public places and locations with many people, such as café’s and shopping centres.

Read also: In Italy, number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 35 000

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week the Covid-19 situation is generally under control and the government has promised to expand coronavirus tests.

During a government meeting on Thursday, 19 March, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mushistin invited people to limit their socializing.