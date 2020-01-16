Russia’s top tax collector nominated for post of Prime Minister
After Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced the resignation of his cabinet after seven full years in power, Russian Federal Tax Service chief Mikhail Mishustin has been nominated to take the post.
Russian state news agency TASS reports that Mishustin, the head of the Russian Federal Tax Service since 2010, has been nominated for the post by the Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Medvedev stepped down on Wednesday, January 15, after Putin proposed to change the Russian constitution. According to TASS, the proposals set forth giving priority to the Russian Constitution within the Russian legal space.
Putin has also offered to incorporate principles of a united system of power in the Russian constitution in order to avoid discrepancies between government and municipal bodies.
Putin has also spoken about possible changes to the limitations of one person holding the post of the Russian President for two subsequent terms.
Keywords: Dmitry Medvedev Mikhail Mishustin Russia Vladimir Putin
Anris Leimanis picked as RB Rail council chairman
Anris Leimanis, independent council member from Latvian shareholder, has been picked as Rail Baltica joint Baltic company AS RB Rail council chairman. Ahti Kuningas and Karolis Sankovskis will serve as vice-chairmen, as confirmed by the company.
CSP: number of residents at risk of poverty declines in Latvia
In 2018 a total of 434 thousand persons or 22.9 % of the population of Latvia were at risk of poverty – 0.4 percentage points less than in 2017.
Latvian Saeima to ask Denmark to not extradite Kristīne Misāne to South African Republic
On Thursday, 16 January, Latvian Saeima made the decision to protect the rights of Latvian citizen Kristīnes Misāne, asking the Danish parliament and Danish law enforcers to support their Latvian colleagues and find a solution to avoid extraditing her to the South African Republic, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.
Smiltēns: Riga City Council’s situation can be described – divide, redistribute and plunder
«The situation in at Riga City Council can be described with three words – divide, redistribute, plunder,» said leader of Latvian Association of Regions Edvards Smiltēns in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama on Thursday, 16 January.
One single vote left the Lithuanian election system intact
The understanding that Lithuania’s election system needs changes is nearly overwhelming, but the ruling Farmers and Greens’ attempt to lower the Parliament election threshold in parties’ multi-member constituency from current 5 per cent to 3 per cent suffered a setback this week.
Estonian power grid executive detained over bribery suspicion
The Estonian Internal Security Service has detained a board member of the Elektrilevi power grid operator over suspicion of taking a bribe.
Demographer: Latvia has the lowest birth rate level observed the past decade
Birth rates continued to decline in Latvia in 2019. The lowest level of the past decade was reached in the country last year, says demographer Ilmārs Mežs.
Belarus looking for oil import alternatives amid row with Russia
Belarus, being involved in an energy dispute with Russia, is looking for alternative oil suppliers in the Baltics and other neighbours.
Healthcare Ministry proposes single social fees rate for specialized tax regimes
One percentage point social fee rate for healthcare will be applied not only to general tax regime participants but also those working in special tax regime, such as microenterprises, patent payers and royalty recipients, according to a proposal for Latvian Healthcare Ministry.
U.S. and China reach preliminary trade agreement
Easing the U.S.-China trade conflict the governments of the two countries have agreed on the first step of mutual trade reconciliation. Their disagreements have affected the world economy for the past few years.
KNAB decides to give ZZS state funding in spite of US sanctions against Lembergs
In spite of sanctions imposed against Aivars Lembergs by the US Department of the Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control, Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau has decided to provide the Union of Greens and Farmers state funding of EUR 489 163.
Russia’s top tax collector nominated for post of Prime Minister
After Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced the resignation of his cabinet after seven full years in power, Russian Federal Tax Service chief Mikhail Mishustin has been nominated to take the post.
Prime Minister: Finance Ministry may unveil an offer for tax change in February
At the beginning of February Latvian Finance Ministry may unveil its prepared tax system improvement plan offer, as confirmed by Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds on Wednesday, 15 January.
Foreign investment volumes in Latvia reach EUR 7.03 billion in 2019
The volume of foreign investments in Latvia reached EUR 7.03 billion at the end of 2019. However, when compared to 2018, this amount has declined EUR 125.42 million, according to information compiled by Lursoft.
Court: Lithuania’s failure to investigate hate-speech on Facebook was discriminatory
The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Lithuania's refusal to investigate hate-speech comments about same-sex kiss on Facebook was discriminatory.
Tragic factory explosion takes place in Spain
In Spain, a chemical plant has been hit by an explosion and a large fire that have resulted in the death of one person and left eight others injured.
European Commission to invest one trillion euros into climate neutrality promotion
The European Commission has presented a massive European green course investment plan worth one trillion euros for the promotion of climate neutrality, as confirmed by EC Latvian branch office’s press-service.
In U.S. presidential campaign, democrat leaders spar before first caucuses
In the year of U.S. presidential election, the competition for the nomination of the Democratic Party is focusing around Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.
IKEA pulls thermal cups from circulation over possible chemical residue
IKEA urges consumers to refrain from using Troligtvis thermal cups with Made in India label because results of laboratory tests show a potential migration of chemicals, IKEA reports.
LTV: Latvian State Police chief to step down soon
Chief of Latvian State Police Ints Ķuzis will soon step down from his position, as reported by LTV News Service.
Ventspils opposition: Lembergs continues using Ventspils City Council for his interests despite sanctions
«Latvia’s problem is that authorities are focused only on areas in which the person under sanctions – Aivars Lembergs – has ownership rights. At the same time, authorities do not look towards the state of his control and influence through politician, associations and state institutions after having been applied with sanctions.» Ventspils City Council opposition deputies Aivis and Ivars Landmanis explain to BNN the situation in Ventspils City Council and legal persons associated with Lembergs after US sanctions.
Drunk driver in Estonia causes crash with three fatalities
A crime, not an accident, Estonian police summarised the events of the past weekend in Saaremaa island, where a man with 3.6 blood alcohol content caused a crash that took the lives of three people.
Bus company asks Estonia to help fund natural gas-powered buses
The public transport company Lux Express Estonia has asked Estonian ministries of finance and environment for funding that would help it buy natural gas-powered buses aiming to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.
Europeans in Iran nuclear deal trigger dispute mechanism
France, Germany and the United Kingdom have reacted to Iran stepping away from its commitments in the international nuclear deal and launched a dispute mechanism. It could lead to the 2015 deal falling apart.
Estonian residents continue actively purchasing alcohol in Latvia
Estonian alcoholic drinks retailers say cross-border trade with Latvia remains active. On top of that, Estonian residents purchase not only cheaper alcoholic beverages but also new tobacco products.
Recommended
- One single vote left the Lithuanian election system intact
- Ventspils opposition: Lembergs continues using Ventspils City Council for his interests despite sanctions
- Estonian residents continue actively purchasing alcohol in Latvia
- Opinion: ZZS's blind faith in Lembergs may result in serious loss of finances for party
- Statistics: Lithuania registers first population growth year since 1990s
Latest
- Anris Leimanis picked as RB Rail council chairman
- CSP: number of residents at risk of poverty declines in Latvia
- Latvian Saeima to ask Denmark to not extradite Kristīne Misāne to South African Republic
- Smiltēns: Riga City Council’s situation can be described – divide, redistribute and plunder
- One single vote left the Lithuanian election system intact
- Estonian power grid executive detained over bribery suspicion
- Demographer: Latvia has the lowest birth rate level observed the past decade
- Healthcare Ministry proposes single social fees rate for specialized tax regimes
- U.S. and China reach preliminary trade agreement
- KNAB decides to give ZZS state funding in spite of US sanctions against Lembergs
Most read
- IKEA drops the use of single-use plastic products | 2
- Seven people die in this year’s influenza season in Latvia
- Construction of Rail Baltica railway in Estonia could begin in 2022, firm says
- Employees of many businesses in Ventspils are not paid wages because of Lembergs | 2
- PHOTO: city council commences demolishing of kiosks at Riga Central Market
- Neringa mayor: Curonian Lagoon’s pollution may reach Latvia
- Latvia provides political asylum to Russian journalist Shvaryov
- Statistics: Lithuania registers first population growth year since 1990s
- Thick layer of snow expected in Latvia at week’s end
- Lithuania’s proposed preventive intelligence conversations under scrutiny and fire
Most commented
- IKEA drops the use of single-use plastic products | 2
- Employees of many businesses in Ventspils are not paid wages because of Lembergs | 2
- Opinion: ZZS's blind faith in Lembergs may result in serious loss of finances for party | 1
- Brussels signs visa facilitation deal with Belarus
- Iran ready try people involved in downing of Ukrainian passenger plane
- Abkhaz leader Khajimba resigns after election-fraud protests
- Court: Lithuania’s failure to investigate hate-speech on Facebook was discriminatory
- Lithuania’s proposed preventive intelligence conversations under scrutiny and fire
- Libyan warring governments sign settlement deal, army opts out
- Latvian Saeima to ask Denmark to not extradite Kristīne Misāne to South African Republic
Top 5 Business news
- Construction of Rail Baltica railway in Estonia could begin in 2022, firm says
- Employees of many businesses in Ventspils are not paid wages because of Lembergs
- Neringa mayor: Curonian Lagoon’s pollution may reach Latvia
- Transit industry: it is unacceptable for thousands of people to not receive wages because of Lembergs
- Purgaile: the number of banks may decrease in Latvia this year
Top 5 Social news
- IKEA drops the use of single-use plastic products
- Seven people die in this year’s influenza season in Latvia
- Construction of Rail Baltica railway in Estonia could begin in 2022, firm says
- Employees of many businesses in Ventspils are not paid wages because of Lembergs
- PHOTO: city council commences demolishing of kiosks at Riga Central Market
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
- Austria’s first female Chancellor to head government until snap elections
- Estonian expedition Antarctica 200 leaves for six-month journey
- Hungary involves Estonia in efforts to fend off migration deals
- Captain arrested over Budapest ship collision as search for victims continues
- Video: European Spitzenkandidaten debate key EU issues in Brussels
Newest galleries
- PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
- Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
- PHOTO: doctors and opponents of municipal reform protest outside the Saeima
- PHOTO: State Fire and Rescue Service urges government to provide more funding
- September 2 in pictures
Newest comments
-
Tim @ 2020-01-16 02:47:22
This is why they mentioned “single-use plastic products” And encourage you purchase more their reusable container and cup.
-
Zerry @ 2020-01-14 23:02:00
Of course, money talks. And maybe also Lembergs knows so much of sensitive private information about oersons that better not to try to let him alone aside.
-
meddco healthcare @ 2020-01-14 11:23:48
wow! you are sharing best blog about flu, its very informative. follow meddco for the affordable treatments
-
Zerry @ 2020-01-11 13:01:44
Plastic is a good and versatile product that can be reused many times. The problem are users, people.
-
Failed state @ 2020-01-10 20:02:14
Funny that many people think it is the right thing to do because of the media. Even state media is rigged. Sas sad country. Sorry Lithuania and Estonia you live next to morons.