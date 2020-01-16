Russia’s top tax collector nominated for post of Prime Minister

After Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced the resignation of his cabinet after seven full years in power, Russian Federal Tax Service chief Mikhail Mishustin has been nominated to take the post.

Russian state news agency TASS reports that Mishustin, the head of the Russian Federal Tax Service since 2010, has been nominated for the post by the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Medvedev stepped down on Wednesday, January 15, after Putin proposed to change the Russian constitution. According to TASS, the proposals set forth giving priority to the Russian Constitution within the Russian legal space.

Putin has also offered to incorporate principles of a united system of power in the Russian constitution in order to avoid discrepancies between government and municipal bodies.

Putin has also spoken about possible changes to the limitations of one person holding the post of the Russian President for two subsequent terms.