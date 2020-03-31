Russia sees COVID-19 infection rate jump by 500 in one day

In Russia, the infection rate with COVID-19 has accelerated as authorities registered 500 new cases in one day. Meanwhile, people are getting discharged after recovery in hospitals, Russian state news agency TASS reports.

The Russian federal coronavirus task force stated on Tuesday, March 31, as cited by TASS: «Currently, there are 2,337 documented cases of the coronavirus infection in the Russian Federation in 73 regions. In the past 24 hours, 55 people have been discharged from hospitals on recovery. In total, 121 people have recovered. In the past 24 hours, 8 deaths have been documented. In total, 17 deaths have been documented».

