Russia to appeal against disqualification of its athletes over doping manipulations

Russia has decided to officially appeal against the four-year ban on its athletes to compete in major international sporting events under the Russian flag over manipulations with doping tests.

Russian state news agency TASS reports that in 10-15 days, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) will provide the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) with an official disagreement against the decision of the global organization on sanctions in regard to Russian sports, Alexander Ivlev, the head of the RUSADA Supervisory Board, said on Thursday, December 19.

Earlier on Thursday, the RUSADA Supervisory Board recommended the agency’s Board of Founders to disagree with WADA sanctions against Russian sports and to turn this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne.

«I believe it will happen in 10 or 15 days, » Ivlev commented to reporters.

«After that the ball will be in the court of WADA and the situation will be developing within the legal boundaries.»

On December 9, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for hosting any major international sports tournament in this four-year period, TASS reports.