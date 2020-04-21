Russian Embassy in Prague unwilling to be in new Boris Nemtsov Square

Russian diplomats in the Czech Republic have sought to change the formal address of the Prague Embassy after it found itself in the newly named Square of Boris Nemtsov as part of the tradition to honour the slain Russian opposition politician, The Guardian reports.

Czech media reported in mid-April that the Russian Embassy in Prague had changed its official address in order to avoid the reference to Nemtsov, who was shot dead in 2015, in Moscow.

In a statement to the Czech Foreign Ministry, the Russian embassy blamed it of politicising a «technical» step to maintain the embassy’s official address as the one used by its consular division.

Prague municipality voted to rename the square, previously called Under the Chestnuts, to mark the fifth anniversary of Nemtsov’s death, following the symbolic tradition of Washington, Kyiv and Vilnius, reports The Guardian.