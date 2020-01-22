Russian energy advantage in Baltics should be stopped, says Energy Commissioner
Baltic power producers are subjected to European Union’s emissions tax, while Russian and Belarusian producers are not despite all competing on the Baltic market. Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson believes that this should be solved.
Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports that on Tuesday, January 21, Simson took part in a televised politics discussion show Esimene stuudio.
«About 75 percent of Russia’s energy production is nuclear, and 25 percent comes from coal-fired power stations, which are not subject to emissions tax,» Simson noted and explained that Russian-generated electricity entered the Estonian market via Finland, and Lithuania was the conduit for Belarusian power doing same.
Simson concluded that the current situation should not be allowed to continue, ERR reports.
«As such, Russia does not have to pay any intermediate tariff [on its electricity]; this [importing of Russian electricity] cannot continue – otherwise we wouldn’t make a difference [environmentally speaking]. We would halt our production but then consume electricity from across the border which had the same carbon footprint,» according to the Estonian Energy Commissioner.
The European Commission planned to consider a separate cross-border mechanism, to address the problem, ERR quoted Simson as saying.
Harmony prepared to approve Riga’s 2020 budget after Burovs’ dismissal
Political party Harmony will not approve Riga municipality’s 2020 budget while Oļegs Burovs remains in charge of the city council, as reported by the be faction’s head Maksims Tolstojs.
British landlords support cards showing rights of EU guest workers after Brexit
After Brexit, which is due to start with February, European Union citizens will have to prove their settled status when looking for flats. Private landlords has supported a change in the Brexit law for EU citizens to have physical cards to prove it.
Survey: 86% believe roads should be among state budget priorities in Latvia
A total of 86% Latvian residents believe maintenance and repair work of roads should be among state budget priorities, according to results of a survey by SKDS.
Vitenbergs: every investment is vital for Latvia’s national economy
Investments are the foundation for a free market economy and every investment is vital for Latvia’s national economy, said chairman of Saeima’s Economic, Agricultural, Environmental and Regional Policy Committee Jānis Vitenbergs.
Kaljulaid in Antarctica: We enable Estonians to work online from anywhere
Visiting Antarctica, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid intends to do her daily work demonstrating the geographical flexibility working online can give. The head of state also pointed to the alarming speed of climate change visible in the far south.
Producer price level in Latvia’s industry declines 1.1% in December
In December 2019 the level of producer prices in the Latvian industry has reduced by 0.4 %. The level of prices of products sold on the domestic market has dropped by 0.2 %, and prices of exported products by – 0.6 %.
Moneyval report: Latvia has generally completed issued recommendations
Moneyval Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Measures of the Council of Europe has upgraded its report regarding Latvia completing the 11 recommendations it was previously presented, according to published information.
Employee reduction at Latvian Railway started at the end of 2019
Latvian Railway had commenced reassessment of its functions and operations in the second half of 2019. This is why the reduction of the number of employees commenced gradually at the end of 2019, as reported by LDz representative Ella Pētermane.
Those with voting rights are slow to sign referendum for municipal election regulations
Between 16 and 21 January, a total of 1 137 people with voting rights cast their votes in favour of the referendum intended to introduce changes to regulations that govern snap municipal elections, as reported by Latvian Central Election Commission representative Laura Zaharova.
Video: Thunberg and Trump clash over climate in Davos
«Our emissions have to stop» versus «import our oil and natural gas» – these were the conflicting calls from Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and U.S. President Donald Trump in the World Economic Forum.
Kariņš: the minister should not ease requirements for State Police chief candidates to appoint someone specific
Easing requirements for candidates wishing to become chief of State Police is unacceptable, and such behaviour creates suspicions that something is wrong with the process, said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Wednesday, 22 January.
A look back at the time after the crisis: «pedal to the metal» policy continues echoing in Latvia
«The negative influence left by the «pedal to the metal» policy has continued echoing in Latvia,» says SEB Bank economist Dainis Gašpuitis, looking back at the years after the crisis.
Raimonds Vējonis elected as president of Latvian Basketball Association
On Tuesday, 21 January, former president of Latvia Raimonds Vējonis was elected president of Latvian Basketball Association, as reported by Latvian public media portal lsm.lv.
Spain’s powerful storm turns tragic
In Spain, a powerful storm has brought flooding, low temperatures and violent winds to the country’s eastern coast, where four people died according to the BBC and local authorities.
Riga City Council opposition sees no reason to sign for Oļegs Burovs’ dismissal
Political parties representing the opposition in Riga City Council have no plans at the moment to start gathering signatures to have the city council’s chairman Oļegs Burovs dismissed, because they believe the Saeima will soon vote for the entire city council’s dismissal in the coming weeks, interviewed politicians admit.
Courts in Russian cities evacuated over bomb threats
In Russian cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg, 11 courts have been evacuated after e-mailed bomb threats were received, Russian state news agency TASS reports. This far, the threats have been unsubstantiated
Minister: a wider range of candidates to lead State Police would benefit society
Having a wider range of potential contenders to lead Latvian State Police would be in society’s interests, said Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Tuesday, 21 January.
LZP regional faction urges talks to discuss splitting from ZZS
Latvian Green Party’s Cēsis faction believes the party should discuss the possibility of splitting from the Union of Greens and Farmers, as reported by newspaper Latvijas Avīze.
Swedbank predicts 2.2% economic growth for Latvia in 2020
Latvia’s national economic growth in 2020 will rely on private consumption. Overall growth is expected at 2.2%, according to Swedbank chief economist Liva Zorgenfreija.
U.S. impeachment court begins against Donald Trump
In the Senate of the U.S. Congress, the impeachment court is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 21, aimed at establishing whether or not U.S. President Donald Trump is guilty in charges related to his foreign policy on Ukraine.
IMF cuts global growth forecast to world economy in 2020
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered its economic growth forecast for world economy in 2020.
Climate-devoted Davos forum to host conflicting views of Thunberg and Trump
In Davos, Switzerland, the World Economic Forum starts on Tuesday, January 21, with a focus on economic changes to turn to sustainability. Among the speakers there are U.S. President Donald Trump and Swedish climate voice Greta Thunberg.
Latvia commemorates journalists of the Barricades
«Every year on 20 January we gather at the Saeima to commemorate the Barricades of 1991 – the days of protection of Latvia’s freedom. Today all of Riga smells of barricade smoke, of freedom. I believe the fires of freedom lit in commemoration of this day will still be lit year after year from now. Most importantly we cannot let these fires die out in our memory,» said Saeima speaker Ināra Mūrniece in a speech addressed to journalists of the Barricades.
Even Jūlijs Krūmiņš’s penalty is not enough to pull state funding from ZZS
The fine enforced by the office of the prosecutor on businessman Jūlijs Krūmiņš does not provide for terminating payment of state funding for the Union of Greens and Farmers, as reported by the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau.
