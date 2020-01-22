Russian energy advantage in Baltics should be stopped, says Energy Commissioner

Baltic power producers are subjected to European Union’s emissions tax, while Russian and Belarusian producers are not despite all competing on the Baltic market. Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson believes that this should be solved.

Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports that on Tuesday, January 21, Simson took part in a televised politics discussion show Esimene stuudio.

«About 75 percent of Russia’s energy production is nuclear, and 25 percent comes from coal-fired power stations, which are not subject to emissions tax,» Simson noted and explained that Russian-generated electricity entered the Estonian market via Finland, and Lithuania was the conduit for Belarusian power doing same.

Simson concluded that the current situation should not be allowed to continue, ERR reports.

«As such, Russia does not have to pay any intermediate tariff [on its electricity]; this [importing of Russian electricity] cannot continue – otherwise we wouldn’t make a difference [environmentally speaking]. We would halt our production but then consume electricity from across the border which had the same carbon footprint,» according to the Estonian Energy Commissioner.

The European Commission planned to consider a separate cross-border mechanism, to address the problem, ERR quoted Simson as saying.