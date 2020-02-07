Russian fishermen saved by Estonian, Finnish rescuers

In the Baltic Sea, off the coast of Estonia, a Russian fishing trawler has encountered difficulties leading to a rescue operation, in which seven crew members have been taken to safety, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

The emergency situation took place in the night to Friday, February 7, in the Gulf of Finland, some 40 kilometres east from Tallinn, according to ERR and the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

«The vessel called for assistance via radio, giving its coordinates, and the Maritime Surveillance Authority determined that it was suffering a rudder malfunction, with two sections of the vessel flooded. The boat was adrift, and some time lost electrical power,» the ERR quoted a PPA spokesperson as saying.

The crew of the Russian fishing trawler were discovered in a life raft and wearing life jackets, and winched to safety. Two of the crew were reportedly injured, and these were airlifted to hospital by a Finnish rescue helicopter, while an Estonian PPA helicopter delivered the remaining five crew members to a hospital in Tallinn for a medical check, ERR reports.