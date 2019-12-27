Russian military flights in Baltic have not become safer, Estonia evaluates

Estonian Defence Forces have not noticed better behaviour of Russian military pilots flying over the Baltic Sea in terms of adherence to international principles, although Russia says the opposite.

Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports, citing daily Postimees, on Friday, December 27, that Russian foreign ministry official Sergei Belyaev noted in a recent interview with news agency RIA Novosti that the country’s air force has altered its routes and altitudes to improve safety, in line with a 2017 agreement, and keeps in radio contact with air traffic controllers.

Estonia disagrees.

Lt. Taavi Laasik from the Estonian Defence Forces press department told the daily that it has not received any official information to that end from its Russian counterparts, adding that here has been no evidence of improved practices with regard to transponders, radio contact or flight plans.

«The EDF has also not noticed that Russian military aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea have started flying with transponders turned on more [frequently], nor have they submitted more flight plans or had more radio communication with civilian air traffic controllers within the Tallinn flight information region,» Laasik commented.

Russian warplanes as they are flying to and from the Russian Kaliningrad exclave are frequently intercepted and escorted by NATO jets on Baltic air policing duties and often don’t follow international practices noted above, mostly flying to and from the Russian Kaliningrad exclave.