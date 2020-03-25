Russian retailers see increased demand for computer games

In Russia, where amid an outbreak of COVID-19 people are increasingly working and studying from home, retailers have observed an increase in the demand for computer games and related equipment, Russian state news agency TASS reports.

A representative of the M. Video-Eldorado electronics and household appliances retail giant told TASS that over the past week, the demand for video games and game stations has been growing at double-digit rates. The demand for video games soared by 50%. The retailer attributes this to the release of a sequel of the legendary shooter DOOM Eternal, TASS reported on Wednesday, March 25.

Oleg Pchelnikov, the procurement director of the Russian Citylink online store also noticed an increase in demand for items that can fall into the category of remote work and gaming. Over the past two weeks, sales of computers increased by 56%, while sales gaming consoles and joysticks grew by 26%, according to Citylink’s Oleg Pchelnikov as cited by TASS.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, as of March 25, in Russia, a total of 495 people have been officially confirmed as having contracted the new coronavirus.