Russian schools protector Čekušins to become Harmony’s leading candidate in Riga

Harmony political party has picked Russian schools protector and supporter Konstantīns Čekušins as its leading candidate for snap elections in Riga City Council.

Čekušins was picked as Harmony’s number one by Riga’s ex-mayor and current MEP Nils Ušakovs. His proposal was supported by the part on Wednesday, 26 February.

Čekušins ran as a candidate of Harmony’s list in 13th Saeima elections but was not elected.

In 2018 Harmony wrote on its Facebook page that Čekušins is the chairman of the national minorities parents forum. He actively opposed the ex-Latvian Education and Science Minister Kārlis Šadurskis’ reform on education in state language only in Latvia.

Before running in 13th Saeima elections with Harmony, Čekušins actively worked with other supporters and protectors of Russian schools, including Latvian Russians Union.

Čekušins was also a member of the Advisory Council for national minority education affairs.

Harmony has prepared a list with 63 candidates for snap elections in Riga.

As previously reported, Latvia’s Central Election Commission has announced the date for snap elections in Riga – the event will take place on the last Saturday of April.