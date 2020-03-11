Russian State Duma agrees to allow Putin to keep running for President

In Moscow, the draft changes to the Russian constitution permitting Vladimir Putin to keep running for President until 2030, have been passed by the Russian State Duma, Russian state news agency TASS and US state Radio Free Europe report.

The lower house of the Russian parliament made the decision to amend the country’s constitution in the third and final reading of a bill on Wednesday, March 11.

A total of 383 lawmakers voted in favour of the bill, and no one was against it.

Communist Party’s 43 legislators abstained from voting, TASS reports.

Radio Free Europe Reports that one of the 390 amendments approved by the State Duma will set Putin’s previous presidential terms back to zero, giving him the right to run for a new term in 2024 after his current second sequential presidential term ends. This increases the chance that he could stay in power until 2036 if he wins in 2024 and then gets re-elected six years later, despite having headed Russia as President of Prime Minister since 1999.

Other amendments expand the authority of Russia’s parliament and Constitutional Court, bars officials from holding foreign passports and residence permits and ensures the supremacy of the Constitution within Russia’s legal system. Also, it adds a reference to God to the Constitution and enshrines the role of Russian as the language of a state-forming ethnic group, TASS reports.

To come into force the amendments still have to approved by the Russian Federation Council, the upper house of parliament, the Constitutional Court and be passed in a nationwide vote on April 22, TASS wrote.