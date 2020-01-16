Russian State Duma approves Putin’s new Prime Minister

The Russian State Duma has approved on Thursday, January 16, the candidacy of the country’s next Prime Minister appointed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian state news agancy TASS reports that the State Duma endorsed the President’s nominee, Russia’s tax chief Mikhail Mishustin, as Prime Minister.

383 lawmakers voted in favour.

No one was were against the choice and 41 parliamentarians abstained.

Addressing the State Duma, Mishustin stated during a plenary session of the Russian State Duma that Russia had sufficient funds to achieve all goals set by Putin.

«Due to macroeconomic stability and budget surplus, we have sufficient funds to implement all goals set by the president starting in January of this year,» Mishustin said.

Commenting on the contents of the presidential address of Wednesday, January 15, Mishustin noted that it should be considered as a program of social justice based on traditional values and directed at people.

«Caring for children, family, increasing their prosperity and quality of living takes priority,» he explained.

Mishustin said that it was necessary to prepare all legislation on these matters in a careful manner and added that work on the legislation had already begun in tandem with the parliament.